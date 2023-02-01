RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — We now know the name of the suspect who was killed on Monday night in Rantoul during the officer-involved shooting. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Azaan Lee, 21, of Champaign, Illinois, formerly of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.

