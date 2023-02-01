Read full article on original website
Trezor
6d ago
Unsheltered meaning homeless, and Champaign has a homeless crisis. Having to turn people around at the shelters in freezing temperatures due to "overcrowding" is really quite sad.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — We now know the name of the suspect who was killed on Monday night in Rantoul during the officer-involved shooting. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Azaan Lee, 21, of Champaign, Illinois, formerly of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.
foxillinois.com
Deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — The Decatur Police Department says they responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. 19th St. on Monday night around 11:14 pm in reference to someone being shot. We're told police located a male, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Ford Co. Sheriff: Explosive devices discovered, detonated during arrest
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The execution of an arrest warrant near Gibson City over the weekend resulted in the discovery and detonation of several explosive and incendiary devices, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office announced. Ford County Sheriff Chad Johnson said in a press release that his deputies were sent to the property of James […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Officer-involved fatal shooting in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police say that Rantoul police located an alleged stolen vehicle parked in the 300 block of Belle Ave. on Monday night. While officers investigated the vehicle, a physical encounter occurred with an armed male when shots were fired. We're told the...
Police searching for a suspect after deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR Il., (WCIA) – Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting last night which happened at a home near 19th and Decatur Streets. Police say they arrived at the home to see a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are still searching for […]
WAND TV
Police: Gunman ambushes delivery driver, steals pizza
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Danville. The only the suspect took: pizza. Danville Police were called to the 900 block of Zeiter Ct. Monday night around 8:30. A Papa Johns delivery driver said they were delivering pizza in...
WAND TV
Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
foxillinois.com
Champaign County Crime Stoppers looking for porch pirate
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft. At 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, police say an individual approached a residence in the 1500 block of South Smith Road in Urbana. We're told the male suspect removed a...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in solving porch pirate case
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a porch pirate who stole a package from an Urbana home last month. Officials said the theft happened the night of Jan. 10. in the 1500 block of South Smith Road. The home’s doorbell camera recorded a Black male […]
Crime Stoppers: Urbana man wanted for weapons charges
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding a person who recently failed to appear in court to face criminal charges. Officials said Jovan D. Marshall, 42, was previously charged with possessing a weapon as a felon, but he never appeared in court. A warrant has been issued for […]
foxillinois.com
Ford County Sheriff announces discovery and detonation of explosives
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Sheriff, Chad Johnson, announced the discovery and subsequent detonation of multiple explosives in connection with a search warrant for James Watterson, 34. Johnson says Watterson was arrested on Saturday, February 4, on a warrant stemming from threats to law enforcement officers...
foxillinois.com
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, man demands pizza.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was willing to risk jail time for a free pizza. Around 8:23 p.m. on Monday, the Danville Police responded to the 900 block of Zeiter Ct about an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. The driver stated while he was exiting his...
WAND TV
Decatur Police searching for suspects who broke into home, robbed people at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for two suspects who broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint. On January 23 around 11:30 a.m. Decatur Police were called to the 1900 block of E Pythian for a home invasion. Officers spoke to two victims...
foxillinois.com
Vehicle on fire on I-74 East, left lane now open
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The left lane is now open on Interstate 74 East. Illinois State Police says the right lane will remain closed for multiple hours for tow operations. This is an ongoing story we will bring you more information as it becomes available. ORIGINAL:. The...
Two homes destroyed in Neoga fire, cause under investigation
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning. Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District […]
Danville house sustains ‘heavy fire’, cause under investigation
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After initial reports, the Danville Fire Department has confirmed details on the house fire they responded to on Friday around 11 a.m. Danville Fire Chief, Aaron Marcott, stated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof upon arriving at a home on Kansas St. Everyone was reportedly out of […]
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
foxillinois.com
Neoga house fire spreads to second home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Neoga Fire Department was called to a house fire early Monday morning. When crews were on the way to the structure fire, crews received information that the fire was then spread to a second home and a detached garage. It was decided to request Wabash Fire for additional manpower.
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
Comments / 2