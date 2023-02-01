Read full article on original website
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
Mariah May Talks STARDOM, Joining Club Venus, Future | 2023 Interview
Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus: Billy Corgan & Vince McMahon Have Great Creative Minds
Tyrus spoke in a recent interview about the similarities between Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, and his current boss, NWA owner Billy Corgan. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was a guest of the MuscleManMalcolm podcast to talk about his time in pro wrestling. In addition to working for Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus also wrestled for Dixie Carter. The former Funkasaurus said that Corgan shared Dixie’s care for the professional wrestling product. As for similarities between Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus cited their creativity and allowing him to be in control of his own destiny.
wrestlinginc.com
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”
A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Says This WWE Star Will Follow The Rock And John Cena To Hollywood
Professional wrestling has created stars that have gone on and found major success in the world of Hollywood such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Following the success of these three, other pro wrestling stars have teased getting into the film industry such as Bianca Belair, while Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — has found success with "The Mandalorian."
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reaction To Brock Lesnar Backstage Heat, Surprise AEW Title Change
A look at the reported backstage heat on Brock Lesnar and Triple H’s reaction, as well as a surprise AEW Title change. Two of the biggest stories in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at them…. How Does Triple H React To Brock Lesnar Backstage Heat?
PWMania
Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him
During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
‘The Genius’ Lanny Poffo dead aged 68: WWE in mourning as legend and brother of Randy Savage passes away
WRESTLING legend Lanny Poffo, the brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage”, has died aged 68. The sad news was broken be fellow WWE icon “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan via Instagram on Thursday. Sharing several snaps of Poffo, he wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I've...
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble
This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
WWE CEO Nick Khan Updates On Sale Process As Q4 Earnings Include $7.4 Million In Expenses For Settled Vince McMahon Claims
WWE CEO Nick Khan said an exploration of strategic alternatives is in early stages but well underway and the company will “consider a broad range of possibilities.” Speaking on a call after quarterly earnings, Khan addressed the sale process intiated in the midst of some major corporate drama. Majority shareholder and former longtime CEO Vince McMahon, who stepped back last summer, returned as executive chairman in early January. When he did, he brought two allies and former directors with him to the board, and ejected three sitting members. “There is more interest than ever in owning content and intellectual property....
PWMania
Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled
ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Have Time For WWE NXT Creative
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a scandal in the past year involving allegations of payoffs to keep accusations quiet. He is back in the thick of things now, and fans have been fearing the worst. That being said, it seems McMahon is not involved in NXT’s Creative department.
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge's TV Commitments Reportedly Affected WWE Royal Rumble Plans
Edge may have returned to the ring last weekend at the Royal Rumble, but that may not have been the initial plan. Originally, a much bigger match had been discussed between Edge and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some of Edge's outside commitments stood in the way of making that happen.
wrestletalk.com
Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 Plans Revealed
News has emerged of ‘locked in’ plans for a Ronda Rousey match at WWE WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and April 2 2023. In the new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer reports:. “For WrestleMania, the locked in matches at this point are Reigns...
Fightful
