Read full article on original website
Related
wjle.com
Special Hours for Gods Food Pantry Friday Only, February 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
God’s Food Pantry has announced a change in its pickup schedule for just one day only, Friday February 3. Due to road conditions from this week’s wintry weather, the pantry, normally open from 9 a.m. until noon, will be open this Friday, February 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
thunder1320.com
Local school districts, law enforcement agencies getting involved in Handle With Care program
Later this month, Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma City Schools will begin its new partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tullahoma Police and Manchester Police departments in the Handle With Care program. “I am very excited to work with so many great community partners...
thunder1320.com
Tullahoma Old Navy to host grand opening Saturday; special giveaway set for first 100 visitors
Old Navy is excited to open our newest location in Northgate Mall in Tullahoma, TN. This is the first store in Tullahoma, with nearby locations in Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Chattanooga. The new store will have over 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space. Grand opening ceremonies are set for...
themoorecountynews.com
Aubrey Rogers named Miss Lynchburg
The Moore County High School Class of 2023 hosted the annual Miss Lynchburg Pageant on Saturday, January 28th to raise money for Project Graduation. Beginning at noon, the seven categories span all youth ages, from Baby Miss to the Miss Lynchburg category. Miss Lynchburg 2022 Allie Byrom was the event’s emcee and seniors Robbie Argraves, Will Baker, Blake Bradford, Landon Brann, Cade Hipps, Mason Johnston, and Laten Logan served as the ‘Most Excellent Escorts’.
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
‘A massive shift’ in policing: Murfreesboro mental health program sees success 1 year after launch
After more than 280 mental health interactions, the MPD said the program is "bridging the gap between the community and police," resulting in fewer use of force incidents and building trust in the community.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
wcyb.com
Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Female Found Deceased beside roadway in Franklin County
On Thursday morning at approximately 9:56 am, Franklin County Sheriff’s office personnel arrived on Lightfoot Lane to investigate the report of a female lying beside the roadway. The 53 year-old was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital. The female was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female...
thunder1320.com
Deceased Female Found on Lightfoot Lane in Franklin County: Investigation Underway
Breaking news, on February 2nd, 2023 at approximately 9:56 am, a deceased female was found on Lightfoot Lane. Franklin County Sheriff arrived on the scene and transported the 53-year-old female to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital where she was pronounced dead. The case is under investigation and an...
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
Smyrna Police Looking for Suspect Who Removed Tires and Rims From Parked Vehicle
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of theft at a home on Spirit Hill Circle that occurred on 01/01/2023. Tires and rims were removed from a parked vehicle in a driveway. The vehicle was left in the driveway on rubber blocks. The rubber blocks contained a Walmart price tag. Video collected from the neighborhood and Walmart indicates the person of interest pictured purchasing the rubber blocks.
WDEF
Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
WSMV
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County’s Osbourne signs football scholarship with Austin Peay
Coffee County Central standout athlete Jahlin Osbourne honored his verbal commitment Thursday, signing on the dotted line to continue his football career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. Osbourne signed in the CHS library in front of friends, coaches and teammates. The Governors play in the Division I ASUN...
Whiskey honoring Black namesake thrives after story comes to light
A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey.
Comments / 0