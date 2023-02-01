The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of theft at a home on Spirit Hill Circle that occurred on 01/01/2023. Tires and rims were removed from a parked vehicle in a driveway. The vehicle was left in the driveway on rubber blocks. The rubber blocks contained a Walmart price tag. Video collected from the neighborhood and Walmart indicates the person of interest pictured purchasing the rubber blocks.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO