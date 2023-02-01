ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Aubrey Rogers named Miss Lynchburg

The Moore County High School Class of 2023 hosted the annual Miss Lynchburg Pageant on Saturday, January 28th to raise money for Project Graduation. Beginning at noon, the seven categories span all youth ages, from Baby Miss to the Miss Lynchburg category. Miss Lynchburg 2022 Allie Byrom was the event’s emcee and seniors Robbie Argraves, Will Baker, Blake Bradford, Landon Brann, Cade Hipps, Mason Johnston, and Laten Logan served as the ‘Most Excellent Escorts’.
LYNCHBURG, TN
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?

(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Female Found Deceased beside roadway in Franklin County

On Thursday morning at approximately 9:56 am, Franklin County Sheriff’s office personnel arrived on Lightfoot Lane to investigate the report of a female lying beside the roadway. The 53 year-old was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems hospital. The female was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Smyrna Police Looking for Suspect Who Removed Tires and Rims From Parked Vehicle

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of theft at a home on Spirit Hill Circle that occurred on 01/01/2023. Tires and rims were removed from a parked vehicle in a driveway. The vehicle was left in the driveway on rubber blocks. The rubber blocks contained a Walmart price tag. Video collected from the neighborhood and Walmart indicates the person of interest pictured purchasing the rubber blocks.
SMYRNA, TN
Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Coffee County’s Osbourne signs football scholarship with Austin Peay

Coffee County Central standout athlete Jahlin Osbourne honored his verbal commitment Thursday, signing on the dotted line to continue his football career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. Osbourne signed in the CHS library in front of friends, coaches and teammates. The Governors play in the Division I ASUN...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

