Attacking standout Bruno Lapa joins 901 FC

Memphis 901 FC’s attack has received a significant upgrade ahead of the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the club announced it had signed Brazilian midfielder Bruno Lapa to a multi-year contract. As always with the club’s announced transactions, the deal is pending league and federation approval.

“It says a lot about here that we’re able to attract the talent of a player like Bruno,” 901 FC head coach Stephen Glass said in a statement. “He’s a proven goal-scorer in the league from midfield which any team would like and we’re fortunate he’s chosen Memphis as his new home. We’re looking forward to seeing what he provides on the field.”

Given his track record, it figures to be a sizable contribution.

Lapa comes to Memphis from the arch-rival Birmingham Legion, where he earned first-team all-USL honors following a 2020 season that saw him score seven goals and assist on five others. In three seasons with Birmingham, he made over 70 appearances while totaling 19 goals and 11 assists.

Last season, he scored a hat-trick against Loudoun United and finished with six goals in nearly 1,600 minutes.

The 25-year-old from Curitiba, Brazil played his college soccer at Wake Forest, where he was named ACC midfielder of the year in 2018 and earned All-America mention as a junior and a senior.

“I’m extremely excited to join such a great club like 901 FC,” Lapa said. “I’m looking forward to joining a talented group of players and staff in hopes to help the club bring a trophy to the city of Memphis and its deserving fan base.”

Memphis opens its fifth season in the championship with a home match against Loudoun on March 11 at AutoZone Park.