You’ve tried taking a relaxing soak, cutting off your caffeine habit at 3 p.m., and resisting the urge to TikTok the night away (a feat in and of it self)—all in the name of a good night’s sleep—yet the quest for quality shut-eye continues. Thanks to the $64 billion a year the sleep aid market rakes in, we’ve got our pick of natural sleep supplements that promise a one-way ticket to dreamland. But arguably the top picks that people are adding to their sleep checklist? CBD and melatonin. The question is, which is better to take before bed: CBD for sleep or melatonin for sleep? I sought out experts to put the sleep debate to rest (pun intended). Read on to find out whether CBD or melatonin came out on top to land you in Snooze City.

4 DAYS AGO