Read full article on original website
Related
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
marthastewart.com
Adding Milk to Your Coffee May Reduce Inflammation, New Research Shows
For many of us, our mornings are not complete without a cup of coffee. And while that might be (mostly) universal, how we take our coffee is more personal; some of us add a dash of cream and sugar, while others opt for milk alternatives like almond, oat, or soy. However, new research suggests that the most basic cup of joe addition is superior for your health: milk. A new study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry noted that, when consumed together, the proteins found in milk and the antioxidants in coffee can double an immune cell's anti-inflammatory response.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
TODAY.com
How much water do you really need to drink a day?
Water seems to come with the rule of eight: Drink eight 8-ounce glasses per day for good health, according to popular and much-repeated advice. But is that really the case? Here’s what to know about how much water you really need:. What are the health benefits of water?. “There’s...
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
scitechdaily.com
Deadly Consequences: New Research Reveals Dangers of Drinking Too Much Coffee With Severe High Blood Pressure
Green tea did not increase the risk of mortality at any blood pressure level, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association. According to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, consuming two or more cups of coffee daily may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease for individuals with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher), but not for those with high blood pressure that is not considered severe.
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
psychologytoday.com
What Are the "Next Day" Effects of Cannabis Use?
Regular users appear to be more tolerant to the cognitive-impairing effects of THC. Two studies confirmed that high doses of inhaled THC did not impair next day performance. A review of studies found little high-quality evidence that cannabis use impairs next day performance. Every year, about 200 million people use...
Does coffee really give you an 'energy boost'?
Coffee may make you less drowsy, but it doesn't really "energize" the body.
Why you may feel dehydrated despite drinking enough water?
There are several potential causes of dehydration to consider if you believe you’re drinking enough water but still feel dehydrated. Maintaining a consistent level of hydration is essential to avoid severe internal issues. Despite drinking enough water, you may still feel dehydrated for the following reasons. Replenish Your Electrolytes.
What Are Herbal Cigarettes And Are They Actually Better For You?
Opting for herbal cigarettes may sound like a healthier choice than traditional cigarettes. But health experts want you to reconsider.
An Expert Explains How Energy Drinks Can Damage Your Gut Health
Many Americans rely on caffeine to get through the day. In fact, three in four caffeine consumers report to drinking it every single day. And while there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to an afternoon pick-me-up every now and then, it’s impor...
blufashion.com
Benefits Of Drinking Non-Alcoholic Wine
If you want to enjoy the party while remaining sober, non-alcoholic wine is a terrific alternative. You’ll always look at wine differently after reading these suggestions. Non-alcoholic wine may improve cognition, lower cholesterol, and reduce your chance of developing certain malignancies. These advantages include a decreased risk of cancer,...
Digital Trends
Why you should buy this wireless blood pressure monitor
If there’s anything that we already knew that Covid made more obvious than ever, it is that being forced to leave the home to get healthcare basics taken care of is a real pain. Have a no-touch forehead thermometer? Join the millions that got one just for making it through Covid! It was a logical solution to an important problem of the era.
crfatsides.com
What Might Happen If You Drink 2 Cups of Coffee a Day
While some people can’t drink caffeine without feeling jittery, many people can’t go a day without their favorite cup of joe. While drinking too much coffee can have some unpleasant side effects, the right amount of coffee can do wonders for your health. Medical experts believe that 2-3 cups a day is the perfect amount that will give you the most health benefits.
theeverygirl.com
Should I Take CBD or Melatonin Before Bed?
You’ve tried taking a relaxing soak, cutting off your caffeine habit at 3 p.m., and resisting the urge to TikTok the night away (a feat in and of it self)—all in the name of a good night’s sleep—yet the quest for quality shut-eye continues. Thanks to the $64 billion a year the sleep aid market rakes in, we’ve got our pick of natural sleep supplements that promise a one-way ticket to dreamland. But arguably the top picks that people are adding to their sleep checklist? CBD and melatonin. The question is, which is better to take before bed: CBD for sleep or melatonin for sleep? I sought out experts to put the sleep debate to rest (pun intended). Read on to find out whether CBD or melatonin came out on top to land you in Snooze City.
CNET
Hit the Hay With GABA, a Dietary Supplement That Can Make You Feel Sleepy
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. There's a reason why experts recommend 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Quality rest helps us promote a healthier body and mind as it can affect mood, knowledge retention, your immune system, muscle tissue repair and more. However, the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. When you've tried every sleep remedy in the book, from nighttime yoga to melatonin, and you can't seem to knock out at night, this supplement might do the trick.
From cold feet to wine drinking concerns, Dr Jeff answers your health questions
DR JEFF FOSTER is The Sun on Sunday’s resident doctor and is here to help YOU. Dr Jeff, 43, splits his time between working as a GP in Leamington Spa, Warks, and running his clinic, H3 Health, which is the first of its kind in the UK to look at hormonal issues for both men and women.
Comments / 0