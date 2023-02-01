Texas Tech football adds Tre’Darius Brown to signing class

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire put the finishing touch on his high school signing class Wednesday as Louisiana defensive lineman Tre’Darius Brown inked a National Letter of Intent with the Red Raiders.

Brown becomes the 28th high school prospect to commit to the Red Raiders for the 2023 class and the fourth along the defensive line. He adds to an already heralded signing class by McGuire and his staff that entered Wednesday ranked in the top 25 nationally by the likes of On3.com, Rivals and 247Sports.

“We’re excited to add another QB hunter in the trenches with Tre’Darius,” McGuire said. “As I said in December, our teams are always going to be built up front. We believe Tre’Darius’ best football is ahead of him as he has the length and the tenacity we look for in defensive linemen. We can’t wait to get him to Lubbock this summer.”

One of the top prospects in the state of Louisiana, Brown was an honorable mention All-District 1-5A selection as a senior for Natchitoches Central High School and was a second team honoree as a junior. Brown, who was credited with 14.0 combined tackles for loss the past two seasons, was selected to participate in the Louisiana Football Coaches Association I-20 Bowl following his senior campaign.

Like many other signees in Texas Tech’s class, Brown was a two-sport athlete as a standout thrower for the track and field program, competing in the shot put, discus and javelin. He was a consensus three-star prospect by the recruiting services, ranking as high as No. 82 among defensive linemen nationally by On3 and No. 35 among Louisiana signees.

Brown is one of three Louisiana natives in Texas Tech’s 2023 class, joining linebacker Justin Horne and athlete Marquez Stevenson, two of the fastest prospects in the country. For a full listing of Texas Tech’s signing class, please visit here .

(Texas Tech Press Release)

