Rockford Walgreens employee accused of stealing $25K

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tajanae Glass, 22, has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the Walgreens store where she worked.

According to Cherry Valley Police, Glass was caught by the loss prevention manager at the store at 2404 S. Perryville Road on Tuesday, January 31st.

The witness told police that Glass had been tasked with depositing money in the bank, but she had been taking various bills from the deposits over the past year, totaling $25,000.

According to police, Glass provided a written confession to the crime and was arrested.

She is being held at the Winnebago County Jail without bond until her arraignment on Wednesday.

