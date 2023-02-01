ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSREU_0kYtcbfv00

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections.

Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.

She is currently a board member of the YMCA of Southwest Florida and the Naples Chamber of Commerce. Valenti earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Maryland.

Valenti replaces Paul Stamoulis, who announced his resignation back in December.

Comments / 6

Lynn Garza
3d ago

If she worked for Scott that's all the referral I need ! He is stacking the state line Trump did the courts.

Reply
7
Related
orangeandbluepress.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Secures $400 Million for Broadband Expansion; $144 Million is About to be Released

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday the expansion of broadband in the rural areas across the state using the $400 million he secured last year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allocated millions of state funds to expand broadband in rural areas across the state. On Wednesday, he emphasized that the budget has increased since he first took office as governor in 2019 and the state’s surplus has already reached $15.7 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance

Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

On Capitol Hill, Greg Steube Brings Back ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act’

This week, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., brought back his “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” which he has pushed in recent years. When he first brought out the bill at the start of 2020, the congressman insisted the bill will “ensure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by prohibiting the use of Title IX funds to support women’s sports in which biological male athletes are allowed to participate against biological women athletes.” The bill would have “biological females compete against other biological females in women’s competitive sports that are funded through Title IX” and “requires that sex for the purpose of sport be determined by the athlete’s sex as determined by a physician at birth.”
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama

Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
ALABAMA STATE
wdwinfo.com

DeSantis Calls Special Legislative Session In Feud with Disney

The Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, will schedule a special legislative session in a move expected to finalize the outstanding decisions surrounding the dissolution and self-government of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Walt Disney World resides. Disney’s political opposition to a movement by the DeSantis government sparked a feud...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis appoints new Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Port Charlotte resident Leah Valenti as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections. Valenti is external affairs manager for Teco Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to Sen. Rick Scott and district director to Rep. Thomas Rooney. She is currently a board member of YMCA of Southwest Florida and Greater Naples Chamber.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion

Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy