Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections.

Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.

She is currently a board member of the YMCA of Southwest Florida and the Naples Chamber of Commerce. Valenti earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Maryland.

Valenti replaces Paul Stamoulis, who announced his resignation back in December.