CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Bill Gates says the rise of China is good for everyone and that Beijing needs to ‘play a stronger role in world governance’
Bill Gates, seen here at the Australian Open on Thursday, considers China's rise a net positive. Bill Gates sees China’s rise as a “huge win for the world.” But he knows that not everyone shares his view. Speaking this week at the Lowy Institute, a think tank...
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
maritime-executive.com
Philippines Considers Joint Maritime Patrols With United States
Amidst continued security concerns in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering new joint maritime patrols with the United States, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. The two nations have a mutual defense agreement, and both conduct their own independent maritime patrols in the contested Spratly...
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Phys.org
Viewpoint: Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside, but it won't make Tokyo any smaller
The Japanese government has announced a fresh round of incentives for people to move out of the Tokyo region. From April 2023, families seeking a new life in greener pastures will receive JPY1 million (£6,380), per child. This represents an increase of JPY700,000 on previous such payments. Once the...
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
National security alarm bells are ringing due to Iran’s warlike saber-rattling and terrorism in Latin America, prompting a warning from some in Congress.
China's communists don't have food, so now they want to control ours
The Chinese Communist Party is purchasing millions of acres of American farmland, livestock, seeds and food supply lines.
Cargo ship carrying 22 people sinks in freezing conditions off coast of Japan
At least 13 of the 22 crew members of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship have been rescued after it sank in waters between South Korea and Japan which were battered by winter storms and freezing conditions.The coast guard vessels and aircraft of the two countries were searching in choppy waters for nine missing crew members even as efforts were hampered by strong winds and waves, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.The 6,551-ton cargo ship Jin Tan went down with 14 Chinese and 8 Myanmar nationals on early Wednesday, the Japanese coast guard said.It sent a distress call at around 11.15pm...
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
US Secures Access to Four Military Bases in the Philippines to Monitor South China Sea and Taiwan
The United States has recently secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines, a strategic move that positions the country in a front seat to monitor the actions of China in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. The deal has filled a gap in the arc of US alliances, stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south.
US News and World Report
China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed East China Sea Islands
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed disputed islands in the East China Sea on Thursday, with both expressing concerns and Qin hoping Japan could stop "right-wing" provocations. The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been...
BBC
US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China
The US has secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines - a key bit of real estate which would offer a front seat to monitor the Chinese in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. With the deal, Washington has stitched the gap in the arc of...
News4Jax.com
Fighter pilot, US lawmaker & fmr. intelligence officer each weigh in on Chinese balloon
A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon continued sailing across the U.S. on Friday night. The spectacle drew severe Pentagon accusations of spying, while sending some excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. The U.S. government said the balloon has followed a path over several sensitive sites. And although the Chinese government...
Quartz
Somalia is the most corrupt country in the world
Somalia sits at the bottom of the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index by Berlin-based corruption watchdog Transparency International that surveyed 180 countries. The never-ending conflict in the Horn of Africa country remains the leading cause of the runaway corruption, as terrorism, suppression of press freedom, political, social and economic instability, and suppressed freedom of speech have created fertile grounds for the vice to thrive.
ASEAN vows to conclude pact with China on disputed territory
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers vowed to finalize negotiations with China over a proposed pact aimed at preventing conflicts in the disputed South China Sea in their annual retreat on Saturday in Indonesia’s capital. In the final session of their two-day meeting, the ministers from...
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
News4Jax.com
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
WASHINGTON – What in the world was that thing?. The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]
An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
Czech parliament chief assures Taiwan of her support after outcry in China
PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Czech lower house of parliament speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova on Wednesday assured Taiwan of her country's support for partner states who respect human rights and liberal democracy, ahead of a visit to Taipei planned for March.
