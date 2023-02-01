ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Philippines Considers Joint Maritime Patrols With United States

Amidst continued security concerns in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering new joint maritime patrols with the United States, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. The two nations have a mutual defense agreement, and both conduct their own independent maritime patrols in the contested Spratly...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
The Independent

Cargo ship carrying 22 people sinks in freezing conditions off coast of Japan

At least 13 of the 22 crew members of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship have been rescued after it sank in waters between South Korea and Japan which were battered by winter storms and freezing conditions.The coast guard vessels and aircraft of the two countries were searching in choppy waters for nine missing crew members even as efforts were hampered by strong winds and waves, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.The 6,551-ton cargo ship Jin Tan went down with 14 Chinese and 8 Myanmar nationals on early Wednesday, the Japanese coast guard said.It sent a distress call at around 11.15pm...
US News and World Report

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed East China Sea Islands

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed disputed islands in the East China Sea on Thursday, with both expressing concerns and Qin hoping Japan could stop "right-wing" provocations. The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been...
Quartz

Somalia is the most corrupt country in the world

Somalia sits at the bottom of the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index by Berlin-based corruption watchdog Transparency International that surveyed 180 countries. The never-ending conflict in the Horn of Africa country remains the leading cause of the runaway corruption, as terrorism, suppression of press freedom, political, social and economic instability, and suppressed freedom of speech have created fertile grounds for the vice to thrive.
News4Jax.com

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

WASHINGTON – What in the world was that thing?. The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]

An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...

