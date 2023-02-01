And it will only be worse unless teachers are treated as the professionals they are. Parents, if you are not satisfied with the hard work of teachers, please pull your children out and home school.
The numbers will get worse until state lawmakers start treating teachers, counselors etc. like professionals and paying a livable wage.
Simple. Pay them a Professional wage, and Keep the Bought and Paid for Politicians out of Education.
