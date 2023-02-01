Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Globally Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Considering Sharp Cuts in Retail Business Amid Major Potential RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Lunchbreak: Yellowfin Tuna “Sandwich”
Chef Aaron Cuschieri, Executive Chef of The Dearborn. Fresh shucked oysters topped with Tsar Imperial Daurenki Caviar and champagne Sabayon. Butcher Tasting $100 (served up to 2 people) Nimen Ranch Ribeye / Marinated Short Rib / Westholme Wagyu Filet Mignon / USDA Prime NY Strip. Served with house made steak...
Tempesta Market: Full Service Deli & In-House Charcuterie
Tempesta Market is a multi-concept eatery featuring a full-service deli, charcuterie, craft sandwiches and more. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a taste of the menu is Antonio Fiasche. 1372 W. Grand Avenue. Facebook @tempestamarket. Instagram @tempestamarket.
Lunchbreak: Southside Smokehouse Burger and Creamy Cole Slaw
Cassie Miller, Senior Director of Training and Operations at Krafted. -Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in The Promenade Bolingbrook. -Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in Elmhurst (opening February 2, 2023) 111 E 1st St., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Recipe:. Southside Smokehouse Burger and Creamy Cole Slaw. Coleslaw:. ½ cup of shredded...
Film, Food, and Drink in One Place
Alamo Drafthouse just opened its first theater in Chicago in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. Joining us now to break down a few cocktails from its Video Vortex Cocktail Bar is General Manager Chris Piro. 3519 N Clark St. Suite C301. Instagram @alamochicago.
PAWS Chicago welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas
Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado. They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can...
Lunchbreak: Passionfruit Breakfast Hand Pies
Valentine’s Gifts and treats are in store and online now – Pastry Box preorder is February 1–8 for pickup Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th. Pastry and baked good specials also in store leading up to and on the holiday. Recipe:. BREAKFAST HAND PIES. Pie Dough.
Adopt-A-Pet: The Anti-Cruelty Society
Dr. Mark Primiano, DVM – The Anti-Cruelty Society. Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. Meet Your Match, $14 adoptions for all animals on Valentine’s Day!
South Side grocery store owner supplying community with food and support
CHICAGO — For years major retailers and big box stores have struggled to maintain a presence on the city’s South Side. But one minority business owner is hoping this is just the beginning for his grocery store. A few months ago business owner Felix Leshey opened up Bamenda...
See Chicago’s 7 top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has announced the seven top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest. The Mayor’s office says they recieved nearly 17,000 responses from Chicago residents with over 80,000 votes for snowplow names. Residents with the winning snowplow names will be given a photo opportunity with the named snowplow and […]
6@6: The ‘Winnie-The-Pooh’ test
CHICAGO – There are many tests out there to find out more about someone’s mindset, but not all of them involve a Disney character. But the “Pooh Pathology Test” is an exception as this unique exam matches a person’s personality with a Winnie-The-Pooh character. This...
Pizza delivery driver shot, robbed on West Side
CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa. Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him. The 40-year-old fought […]
Bottled water giveaway for Dixmoor residents Friday
DIXMOOR, Ill. — Dixmoor residents who have had to deal with water service issues are receiving free bottles of water Friday. Officials said things have gotten better and currently the water is flowing properly, but still major infrastructure work is needed. Commissioners and employees with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District raised more than $2,000 last […]
Arctic air to blast Chicago; Wind chill advisory issued
Enjoy the low and mid 30s high temps Thursday because they’re not long for Chicago. Already northwest winds are howling to our west and sweeping arctic air and single digits temps into Iowa northwest, Minnesota and the Dakotas–and they’re headed toward Chicago. First the depths of the...
‘So beautiful’: Century-old images shows glimpse into Chicago’s ‘Great Migration’ role
CHICAGO — A newly-acquired collection at the Newberry Library gives a glimpse into Chicago’s role during The Great Migration of African Americans. The images, which are believed to have been produced by the Methodist Episcopal Church between 1922-1923 on the Near North Side, offers a tremendous and clear look at how life was for those trying getting used to new life in The North. The photographs are thought to be mostly from the late 1910s and early 1920s.
Fire at Haley Mansion in Joliet causes $1.25 million in damage
JOLIET, Ill. — The fire at the historic Haley Mansion in Joliet caused $1.25 million in damage, according to the Joliet Fire Department. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the fire department said the fire was accidental and started on the third floor. The...
Man, 41, fatally shot in Austin drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in a drive-by in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to police, the 41-year-old man was sitting in his car at the 4800 block of West Lexington Street around 1:23 a.m. when an unidentified individual travelling in a silver sedan fired shots at him multiple times.
Chicago, Cook County remain at Low COVID-19 community level
CHICAGO — Chicago and Cook County remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level, according to the latest data from the CDC. In all, 97 of Illinois’ 102 counties (95%) are at the Low Level this week, up from 74 counties registered last week. Five counties are considered Medium level,...
SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer
CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
Illinois school districts battle for dollars to meet demands of migrant students
WGN Investigates recently spent a day in the classroom to gauge how some of the youngest students are faring.
A Look Back at the Historic ‘Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana were walloped by one of the most powerful winter storms in history between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 2011. An initial period of light accumulating snow occurred from the evening of Jan. 31 into the morning of Feb. 1, including lake effect snowfall over northeastern Illinois. The most memorable period […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0