ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Addressing Teen Dating Violence in Schools

Relationships are a core part of everyday life, especially for young people. As they move through their teens, some students begin to explore romantic relationships. While this can be an exciting and happy time, risks are also involved. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 16 million...
OREGON STATE
NECN

Victim's Mother Shares Horrific Ordeal of Human Trafficking

A teenager said she was drugged, sexually assaulted and trafficked after meeting a stranger on social media. She’s one of the thousands of victims targeted across the country each year with cases happening behind closed doors in cities and small towns. The NBC10 Investigators spoke with the mother of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rolling out

Therapist says protect your mental health, don’t watch police brutality videos

Body camera video footage has been released after five law enforcement officers were charged in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Many viewers were left saddened and triggered by the actions of the police in this video, as this is one of many times the world has witnessed an unprovoked, brutal attack against a young Black man. Nichols’ mother shared a public statement advising people to not allow children to watch the video as it is too traumatizing for young eyes.
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy