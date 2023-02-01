Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Addressing Teen Dating Violence in Schools
Relationships are a core part of everyday life, especially for young people. As they move through their teens, some students begin to explore romantic relationships. While this can be an exciting and happy time, risks are also involved. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 16 million...
NECN
Victim's Mother Shares Horrific Ordeal of Human Trafficking
A teenager said she was drugged, sexually assaulted and trafficked after meeting a stranger on social media. She’s one of the thousands of victims targeted across the country each year with cases happening behind closed doors in cities and small towns. The NBC10 Investigators spoke with the mother of...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: mother of Archie Battersbee says he was bullied online
Exclusive: Hollie Dance, who fought legal battle to stop her son’s life support being switched off, says he received threatening messages
Therapist says protect your mental health, don’t watch police brutality videos
Body camera video footage has been released after five law enforcement officers were charged in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Many viewers were left saddened and triggered by the actions of the police in this video, as this is one of many times the world has witnessed an unprovoked, brutal attack against a young Black man. Nichols’ mother shared a public statement advising people to not allow children to watch the video as it is too traumatizing for young eyes.
