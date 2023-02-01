Body camera video footage has been released after five law enforcement officers were charged in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Many viewers were left saddened and triggered by the actions of the police in this video, as this is one of many times the world has witnessed an unprovoked, brutal attack against a young Black man. Nichols’ mother shared a public statement advising people to not allow children to watch the video as it is too traumatizing for young eyes.

1 DAY AGO