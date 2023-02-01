Read full article on original website
Samsung's SmartThings Station is a Minimal Way to Add Matter to your Smart Home
It was a big week for Samsung. The company launched its latest batch of flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a whopping 200-MP primary camera. It also reminded us that it’s selling a device ecosystem, first with the companion announcement of the Windows-based Galaxy Book 3 Pro lineup, which promises seamless integration with Samsung smartphones. Then with SmartThings, which Samsung continues to trot out as a reminder that it’s still in the smart home.
How to Make Zoom Better Using Its Best Apps
We’re all now a lot more familiar with Zoom than we were, say, before a certain global pandemic forced large numbers of us to work from home and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues over video chat. In fact, Zoom is now so big that there are all kinds of add-ons and extra extensions you can add on top of it—whether you’re looking to entertain the kids or keep your work meetings on schedule.
Self-Powered Tripod Levels Your Camera All By Itself
For the photographer who’s overwhelmed by all the equipment they need to set up before snapping the perfect shot, Benro will soon be introducing what it claims to be the “world’s first auto-leveling travel tripod,” which uses self-adjusting legs to perfectly level itself at the push of a button.
