Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Related
KUTV
Salt Lake police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in fatal stabbing case, ramp up search for other
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of two individuals suspected to have been involved in a fatal stabbing that occurred at a Salt Lake City apartment complex was taken into custody Saturday. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant is facing an...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
KUTV
Taylorsville alleged trafficker arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover FBI agent
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and charged on a criminal complaint Tuesday after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent. Representatives of the Department of Justice said that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah filed the complaint Jan. 31, charging Flavio Cesar Mazariegos Covarrubias with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute after he was found to be a lead subject in a drug trafficking case that was being investigated by the FBI's Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force.
Woman faces charges for allegedly operating crack house in Holladay
On Thursday morning, Feb. 2, Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, was arrested and faces charges of operating an alleged crack house in Hollday after she was served a search warrant. The Unified Police Department
KUTV
Suspects in fatal stabbing ID'd; Salt Lake police say men are dangerous, call 911 if seen
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Salt Lake City Police Department late Friday morning identified two men in connection to the fatal stabbing at Palmer Court apartments on Thursday. The suspects in the attack that left one person dead have been identified as Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, and...
KUTV
WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
KUTV
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
KUTV
Two men arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Salt Lake townhome complex
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Salt Lake City townhome complex. 23-year-old Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez was charged with murder, and 30-year-old Julio Steven Cardona faces charges related to the gun used in the crime Wednesday night. After...
KUTV
Victim of Salt Lake shooting pronounced dead, police continue search for shooter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a Salt Lake City shooting that occurred Wednesday evening has died. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop was found with a critical gunshot wound as officers were responding to the Riverview Townhomes at 1665 South Riverside Drive just before 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on a report of a shooting.
KUTV
Man dead after stabbing at Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is dead following a stabbing at the Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City. Officers with Salt Lake City Police Department said they were dispatched to 999 South Main Street a short time before 4 p.m. Thursday on reports of a stabbing.
Gephardt Daily
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
ABC 4
Teen accused of killing man in bad Taylorsville drug deal
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teen has been taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an incident that resulted in two men being found dead with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Monday night. Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was reportedly arrested by detectives and booked into the...
ABC 4
West Jordan father charged after allegedly abusing daughter
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old father from West Jordan has been charged after he allegedly abused his 2-month-old daughter in March of 2022. Daeaz Jacoby Baine, 22, faces four counts of aggravated child abuse intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Baine and his...
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
KUTV
Ogden teacher arrested after allegedly stealing thousands in charity donations
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A middle school teacher in Ogden has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $20,000 for a children's charity and using her school's state tax exempt card for personal purchases. Officials said they responded to Sam's Club's at 4949 S 900 W in Riverdale on Dec....
KUTV
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
ABC 4
Missing Arizona girl rescued from West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing girl from Arizona has been located and rescued from a man’s basement in West Valley City, said the Utah Attorney General’s office. Agents with Utah’s Division of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) reported receiving information from Arizona about the...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police ask public’s help identifying suspected stolen check-casher
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police are asking the public to help identify a suspected stolen check-casher. “TVPD is attempting to identify the woman pictured,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “She is accused of cashing a stolen check at an America First...
KSLTV
Police were warned rapist could reoffend 24 years ago. Now he’s charged again.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Christopher Lee Browning is accused of attacking a woman in her Taylorsville home on January 18, the same day he walked away from a halfway house. New records obtained by the KSL Investigators reveal Browning had a lengthy history of sex offenses. “He could...
KSLTV
$150,000 stolen from Utah woman’s bank account; investigation underway
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Authorities are investigating after more than $150,000 was allegedly stolen from an elderly woman’s bank account in North Ogden. According to a Facebook post from North Ogden City, officers were dispatched on Monday, Jan. 23, after the victim’s child made a complaint. Lt....
Comments / 0