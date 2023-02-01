ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Cohen says he turned over cellphones to Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump hush-money payments

By Lauren Sforza
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAyZh_0kYtbNY400

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday revealed that he recently turned over his cellphones to Manhattan prosecutors who are investigating hush-money payments paid to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 elections.

“Most recently, they asked for my cellphones because they want to be able to extract from it the voice recordings that I had had with Keith Davidson, former attorney to Stormy Daniels before Michael Avenatti, as well as a bunch of emails, text messages and so on,” Cohen told Don Lemon on “CNN’s This Morning.”

The phones, which were previously taken by federal investigators in 2018, are “new to the district attorney,” Cohen said. He noted that his cellphone can serve as evidence if the investigation is moved forward, which he suspects will happen.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to eight charges, including bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations. This also included one count of making an excessive campaign contribution on Oct. 27, 2016, the same date that Cohen paid Daniels in a nondisclosure agreement over an affair Daniels says she had with former President Trump.

The New York Times reported that the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is escalating his criminal investigation into Trump by showing evidence of hush-money payments to Daniels to a grand jury. The Times added that showing evidence demonstrates that Bragg is closer to making a decision for or against formally charging Trump with criminal charges.

When shown the newly released video of Trump pleading the Fifth more than 400 times in a deposition he gave in August, Cohen said that Trump could “not keep track of the lies” he tells.

“I mean, Donald cannot keep track of the lies that he tells,” he said. “And so what better way than to stop a fool from being deposed and hurting himself further than to come to plead the Fifth at least 400 times.”

Trump is also facing other legal challenges, including questions into actions he may have taken in Georgia’s 2020 election and an investigation into his handling of classified documents that were found in his Mar-a-Lago home last year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 41

Belinda Horne
3d ago

Keep Hillary name out of it. This is about trump.

Reply(2)
14
MK Putin nemesis
3d ago

The walls are closing on the former guy on all sides

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

'Leave him alone': Trump responds to Pence becoming embroiled in classified documents quagmire

Former President Donald Trump was quick to respond to reports that classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana. Trump, who is dealing with the fallout of his own classified documents scandal, took to Truth Social to say: "Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!"
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
New York Post

Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

The Hill

873K+
Followers
95K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy