Beyoncé Announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour
It’s time to drain your savings and forgo rent because Beyoncé has announced her 2023 world tour to support her Grammy-nominated album “ Renaissance .”
Queen Bey kicked off Black History Month on Wednesday by letting the masses know on Instagram that lucky fans in Europe and North America will be able to experience her 2022 album — which has become their daily soundtrack — live.
Beyoncé will kick off the tour in Stockholm in May. She will perform a mix of stadium and arena shows across Europe through June 27 before picking up in North America in Toronto on July 8, per her website . And if those in America feel a bit salty about having to wait longer than their European counterparts, don’t fret too much. Beyoncé is doing a large stretch of shows across the states during Virgo season — including concerts in California, Las Vegas and Seattle — in order for fans in those cities to get the full “Virgo’s Groove” experience.
Bey’s announcement comes just days before the 2023 Grammys, making some speculate that she will perform at the awards ceremony, Variety noted . So, fans who are strapped for cash: Don’t go selling your organs yet. You might see her perform live for free this Sunday.
And for those who have been saving their pennies for this glorious announcement, check out some of the dates below:
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome
