Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Pizza Restaurant Made Yelp’s Most Unique In The Nation
When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
Durham restaurateur isn't slowing down
Giorgios Bakatsias has reached the age when most people would retire. But instead, the Durham-based restaurateur is in the middle of an aggressive expansion spree across the Triangle. Why it matters: Bakatsias is perhaps the most prolific restaurant operator in the Triangle, with more than four decades worth of experience...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town North Carolina
Ramo’s Pizza & Grill is one of the nicest small-town restaurants in America hiding in the small town of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. With classic Italian cooking at its core, the staff offers what you’d expect from lasagna, spaghetti, and ravioli in tangy red or rich Alfredo sauce with creamy melted cheese, oregano, and basil. The menu also steps up with more than 20 imaginative pizza selections from stuffed to the classic Margherita or create your own concoction with fresh, crunchy vegetables and meats. The diverse options also include delicious appetizers, salads, crispy sides, sandwiches, and calzones. Let’s have a look at this well-kept secret and discover why you will want to return to this exceptional Italian eatery in America.
Oscar buzz in North Carolina after former Fayetteville student nominated for role in Causeway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — There's Oscar buzz in Fayetteville. Brian Tyree Henry is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. Henry is a graduate of E.E. Smith High School – and his former chorus director has been beaming with pride. It'll be March before we know...
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
hiphopnc.com
Learn About One Of Raleigh’s Most Prominent Black Families
In celebration of Black History Month, the Pope House Museum will provide scheduled weekday tours of 15 or fewer at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday- Friday. Come learn about one of Raleigh’s most prominent Black families and one of North Carolina’s first licensed doctors!. Dates: Tuesday-Friday in...
Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight
Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
Sporting News
College Basketball Best Bets: Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, predictions for the Tobacco Road rivalry game
As the calendar flips to February, the college basketball regular season is nearing its conclusion, and every game from here out takes on a bit more significance. On Saturday night, two of the game's most storied programs go head-to-head for the first time this season, as the Duke Blue Devils (-3) host the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Comments / 0