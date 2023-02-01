‘The Osbournes’ Reboot Is Still in the Works Despite Ozzy’s Retirement from Touring

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Early Wednesday morning, Ozzy Osbourne took to social media where he shared devastating news with fans. He announced that he would officially retire from touring. The longtime entertainer’s announcement was especially devastating as, just weeks ago, he shared his hopes for getting back on the stage. Following the announcement, however, the Black Sabbath frontman still plans to carry on with production for The Osbournes reboot.

Entitled Home to Roost, a BBC spokeswoman confirmed that the network will move forward with the show’s production. Deadline reports Home to Roost follows Sharon, Ozzy, and the rest of the Osbourne family as they celebrate life milestones. Featured celebrations include Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday as well as the arrival of the couple’s daughter Kelly Osbourne’s infant.

When the upcoming reality TV series was initially greenlit, BBC Documentary Head of Commissioning Clare Sillary said fans will get to go behind the scenes of the Osbournes’ lives. Sillery said Home to Roost will give fans “funny, moving and honest insight into [the Osbournes’] new lives in the UK.”

The original installment of The Osbournes aired on MTV and ran from 2002 to 2005.

The Prince of Darkness is Worried About His Small-Screen Return

Previously, Ozzy Osbourne admitted that he’s actually nervous about his return to the small screen. And that’s because of the negative impact the original reality series had on all of the Osbourne family members.

Ozzy said in a prior interview, “There is rock ‘n’ roll fame which is pretty intense, but that Osbourne level was just unbelievable. The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs. Jack got clean and sober on that show, Kelly messed up on that show, I was messed up, and Sharon got cancer.”

Hopefully, when Home to Roost airs, it puts a more positive spin on the family’s life, more than two decades after The Osbournes originally aired.

Ozzy Osbourne Will Try to Keep Performing, Despite Touring Retirement

As stated above, Ozzy Osbourne officially announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring from touring. He shared in a heartfelt message to fans, “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans … I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

Frustrated, he continued, “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F—S ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

That said, he did tease that his “team” is working to try and come up with a plan to enable him to keep performing without traveling. He said, “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Given Ozzy Osbourne’s love of performing, we really hope his team can come up with something well-suited to himself and his fans.