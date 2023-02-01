We may live in the era of downsizing and electrification, but despite this, the automotive world has seen a resurgence of one particular engine format - the inline-six. Once revered for its smoothness and sultry sound, it fell out of favor as manufacturers utilized the compact nature of a V6, with its versatility in being able to fit both longitudinal and transverse mounting applications. BMW was the lone holdout for the longest time, and the inline-six became a hallmark of the brand's finest performers. But in the year of our Lord 2023, the inline six is back, with no fewer than five car-making conglomerates using this fantastic engine. It's not just the reserve of premium brands anymore, either, as the likes of Jeep and Mazda are in on the action too. So, to celebrate the return of the straight-six, we thought we'd celebrate the manufacturers at the forefront of its revival.

