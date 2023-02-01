Read full article on original website
Related
Ferrari And Lamborghini Posted Record Sales In 2022
Interest rates may be skyrocketing and middle-class Americans may be suffering to afford groceries, but you wouldn't know it by looking at sales of luxury automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. Both boutique Italian automakers reported record sales in 2022, beating out previous records from 2021. It's worth noting that these two were not outliers: Rolls-Royce also had its best year ever and so did Bentley. Clearly, it's a great time to be rich.
Sleek New Chinese Electric Crossover Clocks 0-62 MPH In 4.2 Seconds
Zeekr, an all-electric brand owned by the Geely group, has unveiled an all-new vehicle called the X - and it's quite the looker. The funky crossover makes use of Geely's Scalable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform, also used to underpin the new Smart #1 (unveiled last year) and, potentially, the forthcoming Volvo EX30. The automaker hasn't shared details on the drivetrain but has said the X will be capable of sprinting from 0 to 62 mph in four seconds or so.
Ford And Red Bull To Announce F1 Engine Partnership From 2026
Red Bull Racing will unveil the RB19 F1 car later today, and it might even announce a new engine branding partnership with Ford. Multiple reputable sources, including the BBC and Sky News, are reporting on these rumors. Apparently, an Italian publication reported the news before it was meant to go live, but the article has since been pulled. In any case, all will be confirmed in a few hours.
Mazda's Best-Selling CX-5 SUV May Not Have A Future
The popular Mazda CX-5 may not receive a third-generation successor despite the fact the compact crossover was the Japanese automaker's global best-seller last year. Speaking to Australia's Car Expert, CX-5 program manager Mitsuru Wakiie could not promise a third-generation model will come. "I'm not sure whether we are going to introduce a CX-5 or not, so I can't give you any details." He refused to elaborate further.
Land Rover Defender Production Boosted With Third Shift Amid Strong Demand
Of the approximately 214,000 orders Jaguar Land Rover has at the moment of writing, about a quarter are for the Defender. Available in 90, 110, and 130 body styles, the reputable off-roader is made at a factory in Slovakia. To reduce the backlog of orders, JLR has added a third shift at the plant in Nitra where it builds the go-anywhere SUV. The Mercedes G-Class competitor has been the company's most popular vehicle in the last seven quarters.
Toyota Crowned Best-Selling Automaker In 2022 With Nearly 10.5 Million Cars
Despite supply bottlenecks that hampered production and consequently impacted sales, Toyota managed to defend its title as the best-selling car manufacturer in 2022. The final numbers are in, showing the Japanese automaker shipped 10,483,024 vehicles to customers from all over the world. The total – which is down by 0.1 percent compared to 2021 – includes deliveries made by subsidiaries Daihatsu as well as commercial vehicle manufacturer Hino.
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
Mercedes-Benz Reportedly Axing Most Coupes, Wagons, and Convertibles
Mercedes-BenzThe lineup's getting chopped from 33 to 14, with most wagons, coupes, and convertibles getting cut in the name of profitability.
Volkswagen Might Build A Smaller Electric SUV In North America
Volkswagen may build another electric SUV in North America, reports Germany's Handelsblatt. The proposed EV would slot in beneath the ID.4, an electric crossover built at the automaker's Chattanooga plant in Tennessee. The smaller model will either be made at the facility mentioned above or at Volkswagen's Puebla-based factory in Mexico.
Hyundai Has Turned Its Image Around
Hyundai's days of being a budget brand seem to be over, as the company's innovative technology and attractive style have boosted the brand's value in recent years. The company can trace its roots back to 1986, when it was launched as a "value" brand that became known for undercutting all of its competitors, but has managed to change that script over time.
Lamborghini Countach In Blu Hal Is The Only Modified LPI 800-4 In The World
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 was revealed in 2021 as a special edition of which only 112 examples would be made, but that hasn't stopped one wealthy buyer from putting his own spin on the car by lowering it. As such a rare and special creation, it's no surprise that...
Bizzarrini Giotto Kickstarts Italian Automaker Rebirth With V12 Engine And Giugiaro Design
Little-known Italian marque Bizzarrini has unveiled its first new supercar, called the Giotto. Named after the company's founder, the limited-run beauty boasts Giugiaro styling and the promise of great performance. Powertrain details will be revealed later, but Bizzarrini says the vehicle is expected to have a naturally aspirated, mid-engined V12....
The Inline-6 Is Back: Here's Every Automaker Building A Gasoline Straight-6 In 2023
We may live in the era of downsizing and electrification, but despite this, the automotive world has seen a resurgence of one particular engine format - the inline-six. Once revered for its smoothness and sultry sound, it fell out of favor as manufacturers utilized the compact nature of a V6, with its versatility in being able to fit both longitudinal and transverse mounting applications. BMW was the lone holdout for the longest time, and the inline-six became a hallmark of the brand's finest performers. But in the year of our Lord 2023, the inline six is back, with no fewer than five car-making conglomerates using this fantastic engine. It's not just the reserve of premium brands anymore, either, as the likes of Jeep and Mazda are in on the action too. So, to celebrate the return of the straight-six, we thought we'd celebrate the manufacturers at the forefront of its revival.
Toyota Launches Factory Restoration Program For 86 Models That Qualify As Classics
The Toyota GR86 has been around for over a decade, and some of the earliest models are now eligible for factory restoration in Japan. Toyota's original GT 86, originally sold as the Scion in the USA, has proven to be one of Toyota's most popular sports cars in decades and is massively popular in the aftermarket scene. These cars pay tribute to the original AE86, another legendary Toyota sports car also receiving some highly deserved attention from Toyota.
Mercedes-Benz Lineup Will Be Rapidly Reduced In The Coming Years
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to kill off more than half its lineup in the coming years as it aims to maximize profits and claim a larger slice of market share. The German automaker revealed plans for a new business strategy last year. Products will be split between three categories - Entry Luxury, Core Luxury, and Top-End Luxury - with a keen focus on building more high-end vehicles with greater profit margins.
2023 Dodge Hornet Sacrifices Gas Mileage For Performance With Sub-30 MPG Figures
Order books have been opened for the 2023 Dodge Hornet since August 2022, but we are only just finding out the crossover's fuel economy ratings. The EPA Fuel Economy website posted official ratings for the Hornet GT with the base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine called the Hurricane4. As a reminder, this four-pot delivers 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque going out to all-wheel-drive through a nine-speed automatic.
Volkswagen Refuses To Take Part In Tesla's EV Price War
Speaking with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume said his company would not join the electric vehicle pricing wars that have been started by Tesla and Ford. To add some context here, Tesla recently announced significant price drops across its lineup, some amounting to over...
Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver
Looking for the best SUVs to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider during car shopping. The post Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Chinese Honda Integra Is Not Like The Acura Version
Though it's badged as the 2023 Acura Integra Sedan here in the United States, the Integra has long worn a Honda badge outside of North America, including a new Chinese variant (pictured below). It's called the Honda Integra Hatchback, and as you can tell, it's a rebadged version of the 11th generation US market 2023 Honda Civic Hatchback, not the Integra we get here in the states.
Mazda CX-90 Revealed As Classy Three-Row Crossover Flagship
After an extensive teaser campaign, including the confirmation of an all-new inline-six engine, Mazda has finally unveiled the all-new CX-90 in full. The CX-90 is built on Mazda's equally new large platform, and it's presented to the world as a three-row crossover that sits neatly atop the Japanese manufacturer's range. In other words, it's the new flagship, a halo model for the hybrid SUV generation.
