FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
selmasun.com
Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9
On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
selmasun.com
City of Tuscaloosa taking donations for Selma tornado recovery effort
The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma. According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station. The following are being accepted:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies...
alabamanews.net
MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday
There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
matadornetwork.com
How To Experience The Rich Black History of Montgomery, Alabama
Black Americans have an intricate tapestry in American history that is often whitewashed, erased, or forgotten. We hear about prominent leaders who decided to stand up against racism, segregation, and injustice, but truthfully, there are many unsung heroes who have bravely sacrificed. Montgomery, Alabama, is often referenced as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement — and rightfully so — but the city’s influence in justice extends beyond movements like the Freedom Rides and Montgomery Boycott. On a recent trip to this city steeped in legacy and activism, I had an intimate lesson in Black history that will leave any novice or veteran learner enriched, enlightened, and empowered.
ALSDE: Special education records to be destroyed
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) has scheduled certain special education records to be destroyed March 31, 2023. Records to be destroyed pertain to special education Written State Complaints, mediations and due process hearing requests filed between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017. If you are the parent of a child (or a student aged 19 or older, or a former student aged 19 or older) involved in a special education Written State Complaint, mediation or due process hearing request, with records maintained at the ALSDE during this timeframe, you may request the Written State Complaint, mediation...
selmasun.com
Selma's Tim Wood named Manager of the Year by Alabama Farmers Cooperative
Alabama Farmers Cooperative named Selma's Tim Wood as Manager of the Year for 2022. During the 86th Annual Meeting for the Alabama Farmers Cooperative in Montgomery, Wood was awarded Manager of the Year for managing the Central Alabama Cooperative. The meeting featured keynote speaker Braxten Nielsen, who learned to walk...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
selmasun.com
FEMA has already approved $3.5+ million in grants for tornado victims
FEMA said Wednesday it has already approved more than $3.5 million in grants to homeowners and renters in eight Alabama counties impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado. More than $2.8 million of those grants are for housing assistance, and more than $600,000 are for other needs, according to a statement from FEMA.
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Claudette Colvin Was a Catalyst In the Civil Rights Movement — Where Is She Now?
The Montgomery bus boycott is often synonymous with American activist Rosa Parks. However, civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin preceded her. In March 1955, nine months before Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man, 15-year-old Colvin did the same thing. Now 83 years old, Colvin’s courageous actions...
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
WSFA
National Heart Month, Wear Red Day urges us, especially women, to take control of heart health
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - February is National Heart Month. Friday is the American Heart Association’s Wear Red day to raise awareness about heart disease in women. Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year; that’s more than all cancers combined. According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff welcomes veteran investigator Tony Green
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West welcomed a new investigator to the office Thursday when veteran law enforcement agent Tony Green joined the department for his first day providing safety services to area citizens. Green, a Buffalo, New York native and retired U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, brings with him over 40...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
lowndessignal.com
West takes oath of office for first full term
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West swore to uphold his first full term in office at a ceremony held Sunday at the Hayneville Senior Center. West’s friends and family gathered with state and local officials for the standing-room-only celebration to witness Judge LaShandra Myrick administer the oath. West’s father, Terry,...
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
