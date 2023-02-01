Read full article on original website
A Free 90’s Movie Series Is Happening In Charlotte
If you love 90’s movies, you’ll love this new series coming to Charlotte. Camp North End will host a new indoor movie series, and this one is 90’s themed. On Friday nights, through February and March, you can go watch your favorite 90’s movies on the jumbo screen at Camp North End. The movies will be shown inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave.
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
lakenormanpublications.com
Davidson artist wins Mooresville Arts’ Winter Juried Exhibition
MOORESVILLE – More than 160 works of art submitted by 65 artists from throughout the region were evaluated in the 10th anniversary Winter Juried Exhibition conducted by Mooresville Arts, leading to Davidson resident William Hook’s entry earning first-place recognition. From the entries, 42 pieces of artwork, created by...
qcitymetro.com
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday
GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
visitlakenorman.org
7 Spring Events & Festivals Happening in Lake Norman
As warmer weather approaches, spring marks the return of some of our favorite events & festivals that you don’t want to miss. Lake Norman hosts a variety of events & festivals that are fun for the whole family. From watching athletes throw battle axes to exploring some of the best local artwork, there is sure to be something for you to enjoy this spring. This season brings some of the best signature events to the area so mark your calendars to be in Lake Norman for the next couple of months!
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Lucky Strike!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lucky Strike! Lucky Strike is 1 year old and 50 pounds. He is very sweet and energetic. Lucky Strike would do best in a home where he is the only dog.
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 30
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Jan. 20-26: Baobao Chinese Restaurant, 9715 Sam Furr Road – 92.5. Bojangles’, 10321 Cane Creek Drive – 90 Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16333 Birkdale Commons...
lincolntimesnews.com
Community rallies behind ELMS student
IRON STATION – It was like any other school day for Jack Stetz, a middle school student at East Lincoln Middle School, until it wasn’t. While he was at school on Oct. 27, 2022, Jack, who’s 12 years old, had a seizure. “He had developed the flu...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
Cheesecake Factory to open in Birkdale Village during 2023
According to a spokesperson, The Cheesecake Factory announced it would open a new location in Birkdale Village during the second half of 2023.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
corneliustoday.com
Ready to get fit? Register now for the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge
Feb. 2. Registration is open for the third annual Mayors’ Fitness Challenge. Residents of Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville register as one town team and try to win the title of Fittest Community. Details. The 2023 fitness challenge will run six weeks, March 12 – April 22. The goal for...
Charlotte fried chicken shop offering a year of free sandwiches to first guests
Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack is opening its second location at 11 a.m. Thursday. But if you’re one of the first 50 people in the restaurant on opening day, you’ll get a prize of “free chicken sandwiches for one year.”
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
