Denver, NC

kiss951.com

A Free 90’s Movie Series Is Happening In Charlotte

If you love 90’s movies, you’ll love this new series coming to Charlotte. Camp North End will host a new indoor movie series, and this one is 90’s themed. On Friday nights, through February and March, you can go watch your favorite 90’s movies on the jumbo screen at Camp North End. The movies will be shown inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Davidson artist wins Mooresville Arts’ Winter Juried Exhibition

MOORESVILLE – More than 160 works of art submitted by 65 artists from throughout the region were evaluated in the 10th anniversary Winter Juried Exhibition conducted by Mooresville Arts, leading to Davidson resident William Hook’s entry earning first-place recognition. From the entries, 42 pieces of artwork, created by...
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday

GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
GASTONIA, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
visitlakenorman.org

7 Spring Events & Festivals Happening in Lake Norman

As warmer weather approaches, spring marks the return of some of our favorite events & festivals that you don’t want to miss. Lake Norman hosts a variety of events & festivals that are fun for the whole family. From watching athletes throw battle axes to exploring some of the best local artwork, there is sure to be something for you to enjoy this spring. This season brings some of the best signature events to the area so mark your calendars to be in Lake Norman for the next couple of months!
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Pet Of The Week: Meet Lucky Strike!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lucky Strike! Lucky Strike is 1 year old and 50 pounds. He is very sweet and energetic. Lucky Strike would do best in a home where he is the only dog.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 30

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Jan. 20-26: Baobao Chinese Restaurant, 9715 Sam Furr Road – 92.5. Bojangles’, 10321 Cane Creek Drive – 90 Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16333 Birkdale Commons...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Community rallies behind ELMS student

IRON STATION – It was like any other school day for Jack Stetz, a middle school student at East Lincoln Middle School, until it wasn’t. While he was at school on Oct. 27, 2022, Jack, who’s 12 years old, had a seizure. “He had developed the flu...
IRON STATION, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
corneliustoday.com

Ready to get fit? Register now for the Mayors’ Fitness Challenge

Feb. 2. Registration is open for the third annual Mayors’ Fitness Challenge. Residents of Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville register as one town team and try to win the title of Fittest Community. Details. The 2023 fitness challenge will run six weeks, March 12 – April 22. The goal for...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC

