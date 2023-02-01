LINCOLNTON – It’s a need that some don’t think about until they need it or know someone who does – a safe, clean and private place to either nurse a baby or breast pump. Both Lincoln Charter campuses had run out of room and providing a place for mothers who had the need to breast pump had become difficult, according to Heidi Martin, Lincoln Charter School’s staff engagement officer. For security purposes, many of the rooms at Lincoln Charter School have cameras installed.

