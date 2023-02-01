Read full article on original website
Lincoln Charter School installs lactation pods
LINCOLNTON – It’s a need that some don’t think about until they need it or know someone who does – a safe, clean and private place to either nurse a baby or breast pump. Both Lincoln Charter campuses had run out of room and providing a place for mothers who had the need to breast pump had become difficult, according to Heidi Martin, Lincoln Charter School’s staff engagement officer. For security purposes, many of the rooms at Lincoln Charter School have cameras installed.
Metal detectors to be added to all Hickory Public Schools
Metal detectors are being added to all Hickory Public Schools district-wide.
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
‘It’s a good life’: Fmr. senator who led integration of Gaston Co. Schools turns 100
A man who is considered one of the most generous people in Gaston County is celebrating his 100th birthday.
Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Newton-Conover High School Basketball Game
A juvenile has been arrested on a school campus in Catawba County with a loaded weapon. According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, last Friday, January 27, Officers were working security detail at a basketball game at Newton-Conover High School. A member of the school administration approached one of the officers and pointed out a male student who appeared to be impaired and possibly had an odor of marijuana.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 30
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Jan. 20-26: Baobao Chinese Restaurant, 9715 Sam Furr Road – 92.5. Bojangles’, 10321 Cane Creek Drive – 90 Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16333 Birkdale Commons...
Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center. A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle...
Gastonia investing in infrastructure with its eyes set on growth
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is preparing to prop up local infrastructure with $75 million after passing a transportation bond referendum in November. The beginning phases to fix the city's roads will use about $10 million. Repair work will start on 30 miles of roadway to...
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport taking off when it comes to fueling local economy
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport continues to be one of the top performing airports in North Carolina, according to a new study. The City of Concord is now the 10th largest and 6th fastest growing city in North Carolina, and continues to attract record economic development from a diverse mix of industries, including household names like Red Bull, Eli Lilly, Kroger, and NASCAR. Helping to fuel the city’s success is Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, one of North Carolina’s top performing commercial and corporate general aviation airports.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
Students OK, driver suffers minor injuries in Cherryville bus wreck
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No students suffered injuries in an early-morning bus wreck Wednesday near Cherryville. The accident occurred at the intersection of Delview and Doc Wehunt roads at approximately 7 a.m. Hugh’s Pond Volunteer Fire Department officials arrived at the scene. They reported that five children...
Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to wait on mental health facilities to return the releases needed to process concealed carry permits, department officials said. This update on the MCSO’s permitting process comes after gun rights groups and Charlotte-area gun owners sued Mecklenburg County...
Watauga Sheriff’s Office & New River Light & Power warns of latest phone scam
A scam involving using gift cards to pay for electric service is making the rounds. Both the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and New River Light & Power are warning of the scam that involves submitting gift cards as payment or power would be cut off. “WCSO would like the public...
North Wilkesboro (NC) Fire Department’s New $1.4M Aerial Ladder Truck Arrives
The North Wilkesboro Fire Department has a new aerial fire truck, JournalPatriot.com reported. The 2022 Pierce Manufacturing aerial mid-mount truck, which arrived Jan. 19, has several advantages over the department’s 1987 rear-mount truck, according to a fire official, the report said. The truck’s aerial tower extends 100 feet in...
No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders were on the scene at the Gastonia Municipal Airport Friday afternoon for a helicopter hard landing, according to the Gastonia Police Department. The airport is located off Gaston Day School Road and Union Road. Right now, the Sheriff’s Office tells WBTV they are calling...
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
