newyorkupstate.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Rome olive farm earns award

ROME, N.Y. – Sovena Group recently obtained the SILVER level of the Farm Sustainability Assessment for all its olive groves. This is a huge milestone for the company, as it makes them the first olive grower in the world to join this international benchmark. FSA is an environmental, social...
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Adirondack Bank Robbery Reported in Downtown Utica

Utica Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in downtown Utica. Oneida County 911 call logs show the emergency call came in just after 9:30 this morning for a bank robbery at the Adirondack Bank location at 185 Genesee Street in downtown Utica. WIBX 950 will update...
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Onondaga water authority gives tips on how to stop freezing pipes

The Onondaga County Water Authority is suggesting some helpful hints to safeguard your pipes from freezing during with the frigid cold temperatures forecast through Saturday. It’s good idea to allow cold water to drip from faucets that have exposed pipes, the agency said. Water officials also suggest people consider leaving fixture cabinets open such as kitchens and bathrooms where pipes may run along the outside walls.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Source Money

Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.

Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured

With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In New York Is Worth A Trip To The Country

If you find yourself driving around north of Utica and south of Hinkley Reservoir, then you should stop off in Newport for a very good meal at Patty Jean’s Country Restaurant. In fact, even if you’re not just driving around that area, you might want to load up the car with the family and head out that way anyway, because you’ll be hard pressed to find a better country family restaurant in New York than Patty Jean’s. Read on to learn more about this excellent dining establishment.
NEWPORT, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
