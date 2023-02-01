ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates from Nyckoles Harbor signing day ceremony: Gamecocks are the pick

By Ben Portnoy, Dwayne Mclemore
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8weM_0kYtV14F00

Decision day is here for five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor.

Harbor chose South Carolina over Michigan, Maryland, Miami and Oregon.

The State’s Ben Portnoy is at Archbishop Carroll High School to cover Harbor’s decision from the South Carolina side of things. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer scheduled to address the media at 2 p.m. in Columbia.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Harbor is a football and track star — considered the nation’s No. 19 overall recruit by the 247Sports Composite that factors in all rankings.

Live updates

Crystal Ball for Harbor to South Carolina

Steve Wiltfong, the 247Sports director of recruiting, put in a Crystal Ball prediction for South Carolina late Wednesday morning.

“My prediction now is South Carolina,” Wiltfrong said on 247Sports’ National Signing Day show. “I think there’s been a lot of jostling with this recruitment. ... Going into his announcement, South Carolina is the program that’s in good position. I will say this. I think everyone should tune into his announcement. I feel good about South Carolina but there’s still time on the clock.”

On Monday and Tuesday, national analysts from 247Sports reported that it was a South Carolina-Oregon battle for Harbor. Earlier Wednesday, Wiltfong was among the chorus of local and national insiders to suggest an 11th-hour push by head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks would be enough to swing Harbor’s final decision toward the West Coast. Rivals national analyst Adam Friedman logged a formal prediction earlier Wednesday for Harbor to pick Oregon .

But in the moments leading up to the announcement, Wiltfong is now projecting Harbor to the Gamecocks.

More Harbor updates

The State

