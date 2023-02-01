Pro Football Hall of Fame Executive Bobby Bethard has passed away at the age of 86 years old according to his son. He passed away from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Beathard began his career in the NFL as a scout for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963 and was then a scout for the Atlanta Falcons from 1968 to 1971. He then served as the Director of Player personnel for the Miami Dolphins from 1972 to 1977. The Washington franchise hired him to be their General Manager in 1978 and he served there until 1988. He finished out his career as the General Manager of the San Deigo Chargers from 1990 to 2000.

