Ainias Smith Announces Return for 2023 College Football Season
Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith has announced that he will return to the program for the 2023 college football season. Smith missed a majority of the 2022 college football season with an injury he suffered in September against the Arkansas Razorbacks. He can return for a super senior season due to the extra year of eligibility that college athletes were granted due to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on college sports. Smith was the top target for the Aggies before his injury and will likely be in the running for that role again in the 2023 college football season.
Ellis Robinson IV Commits to Georgia Bulldogs
Head Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have landed the commitment of 2024 top 15 recruit and number one cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. This is a massive commitment for the reigning back-to-back National Champions. He committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, and Miami Hurricanes. Robinson IV should be an impact freshman for the Bulldogs and hopes to play well enough to be a top draft selection after three years with the Georgia program. The Georgia defense has put many players in the NFL and Robinson IV hopes to join them one day.
Bobby Beathard Passes Away at Age 86
Pro Football Hall of Fame Executive Bobby Bethard has passed away at the age of 86 years old according to his son. He passed away from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Beathard began his career in the NFL as a scout for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963 and was then a scout for the Atlanta Falcons from 1968 to 1971. He then served as the Director of Player personnel for the Miami Dolphins from 1972 to 1977. The Washington franchise hired him to be their General Manager in 1978 and he served there until 1988. He finished out his career as the General Manager of the San Deigo Chargers from 1990 to 2000.
Mack Brown and UNC Agree on One-Year Extension
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Head Coach Mack Brown have agreed on a one-year contract extension through the 2027 college football season. This one-year extension comes with a new salary as well. Brown will now make five million dollars per season with the Tar Heels. Since Brown’s return to the North Carolina Tar Heels, he has vastly improved the recruiting for the program and he has increased the win total for the program. The talented Head Coach left the Tar Heels after the 1997 season to coach the Texas Longhorns. His last season with Texas was the 2013 season. He returned to North Carolina for the 2019 college football season.
Labaron Philon Commits to Auburn Tigers
Head Coach Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers have landed the commitment of 2024 top 45 recruit and top ten point guard Labaron Philon. The 2024 four-star is not immediately a “one and done” prospect but does have the talent to play his way into that position. He should be an immediate impact freshman for the Tigers in 2024 when he lands on campus. Philon committed to the Auburn Tigers over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, and Tennessee Volunteers. Auburn has landed two top recruits this week in the 2024 recruiting class.
Drew Timme Records 2000 Career Points
Drew Timme hit a massive college basketball milestone tonight against the Santa Clara Broncos Thursday night when he hit 2000 career points. The senior big man was eight points shy of the major milestone entering the game on Thursday night. Last offseason the Gonzaga Bulldogs big man decided to forgo entering the 2022 NBA Draft to return to college basketball for his fourth season. The all-time leader in Gonzaga Bulldogs’ points is Frank Burgess who recorded 2,196 points in his career. He played from the 1958-59 season to the 1960-61 season. Timme is now top-three all-time on the Gonzaga list with a good shot at passing Burgess for number one this season.
Def Pen Sports’ 2023 NBA Mock Draft 2.0
With 2023 in full swing the 2023 NBA Draft picture will more and more important as basketball seasons near their end. Non-college talent is always featured in drafts, but this year’s edition is stacked full of players that decided not to go to college basketball. This far out from the end of the NBA season the order of the teams is not nearly as important as the order of the players. The order will be loosely based on the current standings in the NBA.
