Whitehorse Freight LLC Cuts Ribbon on New $5.4 Million Expansion Project in Kenton County, Creating 400-Plus Jobs

lakercountry.com
Nearby Metcalfe County 1 of 14 Counties Awarded Grants to Clean Illegal Dumps
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced on Feb. 2, 2023, approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the commonwealth. The grants will be used in the following counties and sites: Butler (4), Calloway, Carlisle,...
AG Daniel Cameron visits Emergency Shelter of NKY, region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, the region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter, this week. Established as a men’s winter cold shelter 15 years ago, ESNKY’s new facility in Covington offers a wide variety of essential services, including 68 shelter beds year-round, a men’s Work Program, Daytime Navigation and Engagement Center, self-service Shower and Laundry, and an onsite healthcare clinic. The Attorney General and members of his team toured the new facility, which opened one year ago this month after a successful capital campaign.
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that's being replaced next year.
kentuckytoday.com
Commercial driving restrictions lifted to help with supply chain issues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced Friday that he has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. While places like Texas and Tennessee have seen an end to the...
wkyufm.org
Study: Sourcing Kentucky’s electricity from coal-fired power plants is more expensive than replacing with solar
It is now cheaper to build local solar farms than to continue operating Kentucky’s remaining coal-fired power plants, according to a new study from the nonpartisan climate policy think tank Energy Innovation Policy and Technology. The report “Coal Cost Crossover 3.0” compared the cost of operating every U.S. coal...
Kentucky business owner withheld taxes from employees, never paid IRS
The Department of Justice said the business owner paid $1 million of the amount due before he was sentenced.
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
WBKO
KY Transportation Secretary issues order to lift poultry, livestock shipping restrictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. “Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply...
Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WTVQ
KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
Listermanns announce retirement, plans to pass company to new owners
Dan and Sue Listermann announced their retirement from Listermann Brewing Company on Thursday; instead, the company will be helmed by Terrie and Steve Ipson.
953wiki.com
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented award by Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association
STATEHOUSE (Feb. 1, 2023) – The Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association (IMAA) named Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch as the 2023 Honorary Aggie at its annual Winter Workshops on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. This prestigious award recognizes a non-industry member who makes an exceptional contribution to the Indiana aggregates industry. "It...
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky suspends limits on trucks hauling poultry, feed through the winter
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on truck drivers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry for the rest of the winter. "Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a...
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Utilities and pipeline executives spoke to Kentucky lawmakers about failures of the power system during Winter Storm Elliott in December.
KFVS12
Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky Update on February 2. He updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; addiction recovery care; a high-speed internet grant for Simmons College; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; upcoming federal changes to pandemic Medicaid and public health. He also named former DuPont Manual High School student and U.S. record holder Yared Nuguse as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
