Kenton County, KY

Whitehorse Freight LLC Cuts Ribbon on New $5.4 Million Expansion Project in Kenton County, Creating 400-Plus Jobs

By Josh Myers
 3 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune

AG Daniel Cameron visits Emergency Shelter of NKY, region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, the region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter, this week. Established as a men’s winter cold shelter 15 years ago, ESNKY’s new facility in Covington offers a wide variety of essential services, including 68 shelter beds year-round, a men’s Work Program, Daytime Navigation and Engagement Center, self-service Shower and Laundry, and an onsite healthcare clinic. The Attorney General and members of his team toured the new facility, which opened one year ago this month after a successful capital campaign.
COVINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Commercial driving restrictions lifted to help with supply chain issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced Friday that he has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. While places like Texas and Tennessee have seen an end to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Agriculture Online

Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre

This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
INDIANA STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.

MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MAYFIELD, KY
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
FRANKFORT, KY
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky suspends limits on trucks hauling poultry, feed through the winter

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on truck drivers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry for the rest of the winter. "Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
VERSAILLES, KY
KFVS12

Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky Update on February 2. He updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; addiction recovery care; a high-speed internet grant for Simmons College; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; upcoming federal changes to pandemic Medicaid and public health. He also named former DuPont Manual High School student and U.S. record holder Yared Nuguse as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
FRANKFORT, KY

