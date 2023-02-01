ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Wanted man caught when chase ends in crash at army base, Richland County sheriff says

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6JAS_0kYtUW8U00

A wanted man was arrested Tuesday night following a chase that ended in a crash at Fort Jackson, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 9:15 p.m., deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen from Richland County, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday in a news release.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Richard Belin, led deputies on a pursuit that ended when Belin wrecked the vehicle at Washington Road and Ivy Road on Fort Jackson , according to the release. There was no word how the chase wound up on Fort Jackson , which is the nation’s largest military basic training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.

Belin was taken to an area hospital and then to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported.

Belin was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and driving under suspension, jail records show.

No bond has been set and the man wanted in Berkeley and Florence counties remains behind bars, according to jail records.

The Florence resident is wanted in Berkeley County for failure to comply after he was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022 on a failure to stop for a blue light charge, court records show.

Belin, who has been arrested multiple times in Florence County dating back to the 1990s, is currently wanted there on a pending grand larceny (value more that $2,000 but less than $10,000) charge, according to court records.

Comments / 1

Related
wach.com

Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg man arrested, faces multiple crime, conspiracy charges

ST. MATTHEWS, SC (WACH) — An Orangeburg man arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Saturday faces several charges related to recent incidents in the St. Matthews area. 20-year-old Al'Jameek Duquan Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One man and two juveniles arrested in connection to Beacon Hill Burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Police announced they made three arrests regarding the afternoon burglaries committed in the Beacon Hill Neighborhood Tuesday, Jan. 31. According to authorities 18-year-old Dashawn Sims, alongside two juveniles ages 15 and 16 were taken into custody Friday morning with the assistance of the City of Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting

MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night. Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.
MANNING, SC
News19 WLTX

Inmate killed at Richland jail by other inmates, sheriff says many cells don't lock

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says five inmates are responsible for attacking and killing another inmate inside the county jail last week. Lott held a news conference Friday where he gave new details in the death of 29-year-old Antonious Randolph. Randolph was found unresponsive inside a cell at the jail on January 27, six days after his arrested on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Coroner identifies 70 year-old victim of hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the 70 year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road on Jan. 31. The victim was Frank S. Baker Jr., of Columbia. The Coroner is working with Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
17K+
Followers
440
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy