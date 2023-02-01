Wanted man caught when chase ends in crash at army base, Richland County sheriff says

A wanted man was arrested Tuesday night following a chase that ended in a crash at Fort Jackson, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 9:15 p.m., deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen from Richland County, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday in a news release.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Richard Belin, led deputies on a pursuit that ended when Belin wrecked the vehicle at Washington Road and Ivy Road on Fort Jackson , according to the release. There was no word how the chase wound up on Fort Jackson , which is the nation’s largest military basic training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.

Belin was taken to an area hospital and then to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported.

Belin was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and driving under suspension, jail records show.

No bond has been set and the man wanted in Berkeley and Florence counties remains behind bars, according to jail records.

The Florence resident is wanted in Berkeley County for failure to comply after he was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022 on a failure to stop for a blue light charge, court records show.

Belin, who has been arrested multiple times in Florence County dating back to the 1990s, is currently wanted there on a pending grand larceny (value more that $2,000 but less than $10,000) charge, according to court records.