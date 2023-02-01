Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Skarstedt Gallery Presents 'Faces & Figures'
A multi-city exhibition on view in New York, London and Paris. Skarstedt Gallery is holding a multi-city exhibition that hones in on the age-old tradition of figuration. Aptly titled Faces & Figures, the show features an array of art historical periods — from German Neo-Expressionism and The Pictures Generation, to contemporary figures who are breaking ground today.
hypebeast.com
4DIMENSION® x DeMarcoLab "4DML3" Collection Meets the Needs of Daily Life
Following its OPALS and MUDA MAKER multi-purpose furniture release, 4DIMENSION has returned with the second installment of its 10th-anniversary project. Teaming up with DeMarcoLab once again, the celebratory range looks back on 4DIMENSION®’s decade of design. Building on the prevailing emerging nature of the Taiwanese label, the “4DML3”...
hypebeast.com
Gerrit Jacob's FW23 Collection "SCUM" Is Packed With Youthful Optimism
Emerging designer Gerrit Jacob has been everywhere as of late, establishing himself as one to watch due to his billowing graphic designs infused with futuristic identity. The German creative now gears up to present his all-new Fall/Winter 2023 collection, titled “SCUM.”. Jacob’s eponymous label looks to start a conversation...
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
hypebeast.com
Burning Man Reveals Temple for 2023 Festival
Three years since it last announced a new physical structure, the temple for this year’s Burning Man has been revealed as an “upside-down desert flower”, designed by Ela Madej and Reed Finlay. Titled Temple of the Heart, the structure’s design has been heavily influenced by floral motifs,...
hypebeast.com
Gentle Monster Announces Maison Margiela Collaboration
After working with the likes of Moncler, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min, and BLACKPINK Jennie last year, South Korean luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster has now officially announced a new collaboration with Gentle Monster as its first collaboration for 2023. The teaser features a goggle-style sunglasses silhouette with thick seamless...
hypebeast.com
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
hypebeast.com
Kross Studio Debuts 'Wonder Woman' Tourbillon Timepiece
Kross Studio has debuted a new Wonder Woman tourbillon watch, made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC. In tribute to the invincible superheroine, Kross Studio’s custom-commissioned, one-of-a-kind timepiece pushes the limits on high watchmaking. In making the watch, the manufacturer developed an ultra-complex casing process that unites the watch’s dial and movement, in which both follow the curve of the device’s sapphire crystal across its full diameter. In lieu of capping the central tourbillon cage with a decorative piece, Kross incorporated Wonder Woman’s signature iconography into the dial.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the UNDERCOVER x Nike Moc Flow "Light Bone"
As a leader in collaboration, has developed many high-profile relationships that it continues to lean on for the development of unique, trend-defining products. One such collaborator who doesn’t hesitate to take risks is Jun Takahashi‘s UNDERCOVER. Having launched its collaborative Air Force 1 Low project at the end of last year, the attention now shifts to its Moc Flow, an interpretation of Nike’s Air Moc.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Arrives in an All-White "Pure Platinum" Colorway
Has released an all-new crisp colorway for Penny Hardaway‘s first signature sneaker. The Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Pure Platinum” has surfaced, dressed in a white, pure platinum and summit white color scheme. The shoe comes constructed in a mixture of materials, including a mostly leather base for the upper. Mesh material is used to highlight the tongue and side panels. The Swoosh, although prominent, blends in with the rest of the shoe, is detailed in white. The upper features white and platinum colors that sit atop a semi-translucent outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Selam Fessahaye FW23 Told a Modern Tale of Nobility
Eritrean-Swedish designer Selam Fessahaye was the second on Zalando’s list of emerging talent as a finalist for the retailer’s sustainability awards. While STAMM listened to its inner monologue, Fessahaye envisioned an enchanting universe by redefining the story of Cinderella on her own terms. For Fall/Winter 2023, Selam Fessahaye...
hypebeast.com
Savage x Fenty Launches New "So Speed Racer" Collection
Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty has launched the new “So Speed Racer” collection. The collection is all about speed, this time taking inspiration from the speed of light, movement and wind. Continuing to build on its sports line, this capsule combines functionality and play and features a full range of cross-category pieces from sport to lingerie to loungewear. With “So Speed Racer,” the collection shows the versatility of Savage x Fenty and how each piece can be worn in various ways.
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela Releases New “On a Date” Fragrance Inspired by Love
Encapsulating the golden light of a late summer evening as the scent of ripe grapes and fresh roses fill the air, “On A Date” is the latest Maison Margiela “Replica” fragrance. Created to reflect the sense of joy and excitement one feels on a date, the thrilling scent is inspired by the magnificent vineyards of Provence and is a creative exploration between the worlds of perfume and wine.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents New Air Max Plus Sneaker Inspired By The Nation of Brazil
Is continuing its close affiliation with the Brazilian national football team with a new iteration of its Air Max Plus. The Swoosh and Brazil have been close collaborators since 1996 and have worked together over a total of seven World Cup competitions. During that time, Nike has designed some of the cleanest football jerseys to hit the pitch — check out the 1998 home jersey for proof of that — and this new sneaker takes inspiration from the classic colors of the team’s jersey and national flag.
hypebeast.com
PinkPantheress Taps Ice Spice for ”Boys a Liar Pt. 2” Remix
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, two of the most in-demand artists in the world right now, have connected to give PinkPantheress’ hit single, “Boy’s A Liar,” a star-studded remix. Back in November of last year, PinkPantheress released the original singe, a track that she co-produced alongside Mura...
hypebeast.com
Razer Debuts Viper Mini Signature Edition Gaming Mouse
Premier gaming hardware company Razer has unveiled its newest innovation which it hails as the best lightweight performance gaming mouse ever created. Exploring a “honeycomb” style design for the first time, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is by far the lightest mouse on Razer’s roster weighing in at just 49 grams.
hypebeast.com
(Di)vision FW23 "Dressed for Disaster" Comes Home After Dark
Closing out day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Simon and Nana Wick’s label, (di)vision, was a jaw-dropping showcase filled with rebellious attitude. Targeted toward genre-defying rule-breakers, the Danish imprint set a clear mark on the Fall/Winter 2023 season and delivered an astonishing performance that left attendees in awe. Set...
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 Release Date and Studios Announced
In 2021, the Star Wars universe expanded in a unique way with the introduction of Star Wars: Visions. Its first volume featured seven Japanese anime studios that created nine animated shorts for fans everywhere to enjoy. Free to explore wild ideas as non-canon material, the resulting pieces went from masterfully depicted duels to a band’s journey in becoming intergalactic rockstars.
hypebeast.com
Corteiz Keeps up the Momentum With All-New Capsule Drop
London-based streetwear label Corteiz has just presented a new capsule, and the rising brand has enlisted UK rap up-and-comer cityboymoe to front the campaign imagery. It feels like Corteiz is everywhere right now. However, aside from its recently-announced collaboration with Nike — that’s coming in March — Clint419’s label has been “ruling the world” for quite a while before then. For example, the streetwear label has connected with the likes of Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan for high-profile collaborations, before teaming up with Nigerian-British artist Slawn — who recently designed the forthcoming BRIT Awards trophy — for a mini-movie that advertised Corteiz’s “DA SKYDIVE” jacket.
hypebeast.com
Rare Chandelier by Alberto Giacometti Is Expected to Fetch $3 Million USD at Auction
The artwork was originally purchased for $700 USD at an antique shop in the 1960s. Never sleep on a good ol’ fashioned yard sale or antique shop. They may seem unassuming and unspectacular, but there is always a jewel of an object waiting to be found. So was the case recently in the past, when a Ming Dynasty bowl was discovered at a yard sale in Connecticut. Similarly and perhaps even more eye-opening, an authentic sketch by legendary German Renaissance painter, Albrecht Dürer, was found at a yard sale in Massachusetts.
Comments / 0