Grand Theft Auto—Police look for thief of 5,000 matchbox cars in Perry County
Police are looking for information on the master thief who they say made off with around 5,000 cars in Perry County. The catch is, they’re not real cars. They are matchbox cars. State Police listed the individual value of each car at $7 per toy—meaning that around $35,000 worth...
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
Driver in car stolen in Chester County injures woman and her child in wrong-way crash
A stolen car driven the wrong way on Washington Street, with police in pursuit, collided with another car, injuring a woman and her 4-year-old son child during the Thursday afternoon rush as its driver tried to evade police, Reading police said. An officer came upon the crash just before 5...
Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Police investigate two bullets shot overnight into Lebanon County bank’s front door
Police are investigating the presence of two bullet holes that were found in the glass entrance doors to a Lebanon County bank Thursday morning. When Wells Fargo Bank employees came into work at around 8:30 a.m. that morning, they found two bullet holes, South Lebanon Township police said. They later...
16-year-old arrested for shooting at occupied car in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police officers announced the arrest of a teen accused of shooting into a moving car on Jan. 26. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of 75 West Louther Street in Carlisle around 5:38 p.m. Witness and victim accounts stated that someone had fired a shot at a car as it was traveling eastbound on West Louther Street.
Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
SERT Team serves arrest warrant in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County SERT Team served an arrest warrant at a home on James Street in Landisville around 6 a.m. Friday according to police. The East Hempfield Township Police Department (EHTPD) says the warrant was filed by a separate police department in Lancaster County and that the EHTPD provided assistance.
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in 3-car crash at Reading intersection
READING, Pa. – A two block, low speed police pursuit in downtown Reading ended with a crash. A woman and a young child were in the hospital Thursday night, and a man was in custody. Reading Police say they were after a car that was reported stolen out of...
Police release details on school bus crash on Interstate 180
Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit. ...
Police arrest Maryland woman accused of robbing 3 Pennsylvania banks
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a woman accused of robbing three separate Pennsylvania banks. Troopers identified Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland, as the suspect in robberies at a Community State Bank in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County; another Community State Bank in Peters Township, Franklin County; and an F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County.
Man charged after he allegedly fled multiple crash scenes in Lancaster County
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in multiple crashes at different locations in Warwick Township, fleeing the scene after each crash. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Brian Keith Fisher was allegedly involved in multiple crashes that...
Lebanon police seek witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash on E. Walnut Street
Lebanon City police are seeking witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1, on East Walnut Street. According to the police release, fire and EMS were dispatched to 451 E. Walnut St. at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police said that the vehicle was traveling east on Walnut Street when it left the roadway and impacted the structure at that address, Hebron United Methodist Church.
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Pa. SEPTA station: reports
SEPTA Transit Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old Camden County man that occurred during the Wednesday evening rush at the 8th Street Station in Philadelphia, according to reports from The Philadelphia Inquirer and NBC10. According to the Inquirer, Acting Transit Police Chief Charles...
Coroner: Berks woman, wounded in 1998 shooting, has died as a result of injuries
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, shot by her brother in 1998, has died from her injuries. 45-year-old Tina Hertzog of Mertztown died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Wednesday. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as complications from paraplegia and the manner of death homicide.
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
Lancaster County man charged with son's homicide following deadly DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police have filed charges following a deadly crash on Dec. 3, 2022. West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Larry K. Rapp, 63. Rapp has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI,...
Roads closed due to three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A crash involving three vehicles in New Holland Borough in Lancaster County has caused two roads to shut down. An operator for the New Holland Police Department confirmed to CBS 21 News that Linden Grove Road and N. Railroad Avenue are closed after a crash involving three vehicles including a box truck.
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
