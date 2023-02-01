Read full article on original website
Ja Morant and Nike Are Ready to Leap Over the Competition With the Ja 1
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel. He’s one of the NBA’s brightest new stars, and now his stardom is set to increase thanks to his first signature shoe with. , the Ja 1. Announced on Christmas Day of last year, the Ja 1 encapsulates...
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Arrives in an All-White "Pure Platinum" Colorway
Has released an all-new crisp colorway for Penny Hardaway‘s first signature sneaker. The Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Pure Platinum” has surfaced, dressed in a white, pure platinum and summit white color scheme. The shoe comes constructed in a mixture of materials, including a mostly leather base for the upper. Mesh material is used to highlight the tongue and side panels. The Swoosh, although prominent, blends in with the rest of the shoe, is detailed in white. The upper features white and platinum colors that sit atop a semi-translucent outsole to round out the design.
Official Images of the UNDERCOVER x Nike Moc Flow "Light Bone"
As a leader in collaboration, has developed many high-profile relationships that it continues to lean on for the development of unique, trend-defining products. One such collaborator who doesn’t hesitate to take risks is Jun Takahashi‘s UNDERCOVER. Having launched its collaborative Air Force 1 Low project at the end of last year, the attention now shifts to its Moc Flow, an interpretation of Nike’s Air Moc.
Off-White™ c/o Virgil Abloh Outfits Somali Boxer Ramla Ali
Off-White™ c/o Virgil Abloh has debuted a bespoke fight kit designed especially for Somali professional boxer Ramla Ali, ahead of her first professional title fight. The undefeated fighter will wear the custom kit in her forthcoming match against Avril Mathie for the IBF Intercontinental Super Bantamweight Title, taking place on February 4 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Corteiz Keeps up the Momentum With All-New Capsule Drop
London-based streetwear label Corteiz has just presented a new capsule, and the rising brand has enlisted UK rap up-and-comer cityboymoe to front the campaign imagery. It feels like Corteiz is everywhere right now. However, aside from its recently-announced collaboration with Nike — that’s coming in March — Clint419’s label has been “ruling the world” for quite a while before then. For example, the streetwear label has connected with the likes of Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan for high-profile collaborations, before teaming up with Nigerian-British artist Slawn — who recently designed the forthcoming BRIT Awards trophy — for a mini-movie that advertised Corteiz’s “DA SKYDIVE” jacket.
Nike Presents New Air Max Plus Sneaker Inspired By The Nation of Brazil
Is continuing its close affiliation with the Brazilian national football team with a new iteration of its Air Max Plus. The Swoosh and Brazil have been close collaborators since 1996 and have worked together over a total of seven World Cup competitions. During that time, Nike has designed some of the cleanest football jerseys to hit the pitch — check out the 1998 home jersey for proof of that — and this new sneaker takes inspiration from the classic colors of the team’s jersey and national flag.
Gentle Monster Announces Maison Margiela Collaboration
After working with the likes of Moncler, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min, and BLACKPINK Jennie last year, South Korean luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster has now officially announced a new collaboration with Gentle Monster as its first collaboration for 2023. The teaser features a goggle-style sunglasses silhouette with thick seamless...
adidas Harden Vol. 7 Surfaces in "Silver Metallic"
First images of James Harden‘s seventh signature shoe, the adidas Harden Vol. 7 have surfaced. Following in the footsteps of classics such as Tracy McGrady‘s T-Mac 1 “All-Star” and Kobe Bryant‘s Audi TT-inspired adidas Crazy 1, the adidas Harden Vol. 7 appears in a “Silver Metallic” colorway.
Jordan Brand Salutes Jayson Tatum's Hometown With the JT1 “Archer Ave”
Much like how Nike is beefing up its basketball roster with a new signature athlete in Ja Morant this year, Jordan Brand is following that same playbook by introducing Jayson Tatum as one of the freshest faces of its hoops category. The Boston Celtics superstar’s Jordan JT1 has been steadily trickling out in more colorways, one being the “Archer Ave” makeup that serves as a love letter to his hometown of St. Louis.
The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate Gets a Delicate "Atmosphere" Makeover
The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate is quickly becoming one of Jordan Brand’s most eccentric models, with the imprint commonly dipping it in iconic colorways. The sky-high rendition of the Air Jordan 1 recently landed in classic “Hyper Royal” and “Varsity Red” tones, now set to hit shelves in delicate “Atmosphere,” which has previously graced several Jordan Brand silhouettes.
Razer Debuts Viper Mini Signature Edition Gaming Mouse
Premier gaming hardware company Razer has unveiled its newest innovation which it hails as the best lightweight performance gaming mouse ever created. Exploring a “honeycomb” style design for the first time, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is by far the lightest mouse on Razer’s roster weighing in at just 49 grams.
Why Corteiz’s Rise as a Streetwear Powerhouse was "Inevitable"
“Inevitable.” That was the word the late Virgil Abloh used to describe London streetwear brand Corteiz in issue 50 of Sneeze, the last interview he gave before his death. It was anything but a subtle co-sign; more a nailed-on statement of things yet to come. If you’re from the...
Marcus Brutus and the Nike Air Flightposite 1 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Marcus Brutus’s studio is a creative haven, one that allows him to render captivating and figurative paintings illustrating Black life. His richly-colored worksand pull inspiration from music, sports, literature, photography and socio-political history. “Black culture was always a subject that I would explore and read about”, Brutus tells Hypebeast. “So when it became time to decide what I wanted my work to depict and represent, that was the easiest choice.”
Kawhi Leonard Unveils Latest Signature Shoe, the New Balance Kawhi III Alpha Predator
NBA star Kawhi Leonard is expanding his slate of signature shoes with New Balance. Arriving today, the duo have launched the latest New Balance Kawhi III Alpha Predator, the third signature silhouette with the footwear label. The one-of-a-kind shoe aims to elevate Leonard’s game and is the first basketball shoe to feature Energy Arc technology. With the help of Energy Arc, the shoe utilizes a full-length FuelCell cushioning system that offers a propulsive energy return feeling, designed to react to the game’s split-second changes. Different from other signature shoes, this one features a carbon fiber arc plate for explosiveness on the court.
The Off-White™ x Chicago Bulls Capsule Is Available Now
Ahead of the NBA All-Star break, Off-White™ is diving back into the world of hoops to introduce its newest collaborative effort with the Chicago Bulls. The new assemblage honors the late Virgil Abloh‘s fiery passion for basketball and his hometown squad, and was conceptualized by his longtime friend Don C, Off-White™ CEO Andrea Grilli and the Abloh family.
Gerrit Jacob's FW23 Collection "SCUM" Is Packed With Youthful Optimism
Emerging designer Gerrit Jacob has been everywhere as of late, establishing himself as one to watch due to his billowing graphic designs infused with futuristic identity. The German creative now gears up to present his all-new Fall/Winter 2023 collection, titled “SCUM.”. Jacob’s eponymous label looks to start a conversation...
BEAMS Teams up With New Balance to Release Gore-Tex Featured M2002R
BEAMS connects with New Balance for a re-release of its bespoke M2002R which first released in 2020. The classic silhouette arrived in select BEAMS stores for the GORE-TEX featured “Charcoal” shoe and is now making its way back to stores. The shoe was originally released in 2010 as...
Savage x Fenty Launches New "So Speed Racer" Collection
Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty has launched the new “So Speed Racer” collection. The collection is all about speed, this time taking inspiration from the speed of light, movement and wind. Continuing to build on its sports line, this capsule combines functionality and play and features a full range of cross-category pieces from sport to lingerie to loungewear. With “So Speed Racer,” the collection shows the versatility of Savage x Fenty and how each piece can be worn in various ways.
