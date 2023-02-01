Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q4 Earnings?
AMD - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be $5.5 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates year-over-year growth of 14%, flat sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.51 billion, suggesting growth of 14.22% from...
Zacks.com
Amcor (AMCR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AMCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.64 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at 18 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Zacks.com
Leggett (LEG) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
LEG - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 6, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company reported better-than-expected earnings and net sales. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1% but decreased 26.8% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s net sales topped the consensus mark by 5.1% but declined 2% from the prior-year level.
Zacks.com
AON Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Reinsurance & Health Solutions
AON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.89 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 and our estimate of $3.58. The bottom line also climbed 5% year over year. Total revenues of $3,130 million were up 2% from a year ago and beat the...
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Zacks.com
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Zacks.com
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Zacks.com
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
SIRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5% and increased 12.5% year over year. Total revenues on a reported basis remained flat year over year to $2.28 billion. The figure missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. Subscriber...
Zacks.com
World Wrestling (WWE) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
WWE - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, total revenues increased year over year due to higher revenue contributions from Media and Live Events, partially offset by lower revenues from the Consumer Products segment. The net income declined year over year.
Zacks.com
Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
SKX - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results gained from strength in SKX’s comfort technology products and sturdy demand for the innovative product portfolio coupled with higher wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: Another Beat in the Cards?
PTEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 8. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 43 cents per share on revenues of $759.5 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the onshore contract driller’s performance in...
Zacks.com
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
Zacks.com
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
Zacks.com
Hartford Financial (HIG) Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums
HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line advanced 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG improved 8.4% year over year to $4,007 million in the quarter under review. The top line...
Zacks.com
Hershey (HSY) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Pricing a Key Driver
HSY - Free Report) reported robust fourth-quarter 2022 results as the top and bottom lines exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Results gained from improved net price realization and higher consumer demand. The company delivered strong results even amid elevated inflation, continued supply-chain hurdles and macroeconomic volatility.
Zacks.com
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PCOR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
MCHP - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.65% and rose 30% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $2.17 billion increased 31.5% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.89%. Although strong microcontroller...
Comments / 0