Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."

22 HOURS AGO