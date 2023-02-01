Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Uber Beats Estimates and the Stock Is Up
Uber reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. In a prepared statement, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year." For the first quarter of 2023, Uber said it expects gross bookings to grow between...
NBC Miami
SoftBank's Vision Fund Posts Fourth Straight Quarter of Losses as Tech Slump Hits Japanese Giant
SoftBank's flagship investment arm, the Vision Fund, posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as a slump in technology valuations continues to hit the Japanese giant. Some of SoftBank's worst-performing investments were Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime and Indonesian technology group GoTo, both of which have seen shares plummet...
NBC Miami
Hertz Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats as Costs Come Down and Travel Rebounds
Hertz's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat Wall Street's expectations as cost improvements took hold. Technology improvements helped reduce costs, CEO Stephen Scherr said, as did an ongoing effort to hire new employees to replace contractors. The rental car giant saw year-over-year gains in business from corporate travelers, international travelers...
NBC Miami
SocGen Reports 64% Slide in Annual Profits But Beats Market Expectations
The latest results came in higher than expectations. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. Shares of the French lender are down more than 20% over the last 12 months. Societe Generale on...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
NBC Miami
French Bank BNP Paribas Reports Bumper Profit for 2022, Boosts Stock Purchase Plan
The French lender said it now aims to grow its net income by more than 9% between 2022 and 2025. It said it will execute share buybacks each year — particularly in 2023, when its share buyback program will total 5 billion euros. BNP Paribas reported Tuesday a 7%...
NBC Miami
Mortgage Refinance Demand Jumps 18% as Interest Rates Drop for the Fifth Straight Week
Refinance demand surged 18% week to week but was still 75% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 3% for the week and were 37% lower than the same week one year ago. The average loan size on a purchase application increased...
NBC Miami
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
NBC Miami
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC Miami
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
