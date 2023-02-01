Thrice announce ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ 20th anniversary tour & revisited LP ft. Andy Hull & more

All of London’s hippest and hottest people will make their pilgrimage to this Peckham Rye three-dayer again this May, as Gala returns to south London over the bank holiday weekend. As usual, the first day is peppered with top-tier funk, soul, jazz and afrobeat instrumental acts. Jordan Rakei will headline, bringing the funky vibes. It’s also a rare chance to see Amadou & Mariam, as well as live sets from Romare, Nubya Garcia and NiNE8 Collective. The Saturday and Sunday will lean harder into techno and house, with Overmono and Kerri Chandler headlining respectively. We’re also psyched for sets from OK Williams, Hunee, Young Marco, Donato Dozzy and Heléna Star. You can sign up for the official presale on the Gala website, which goes live at 10am on January 31.

11 DAYS AGO