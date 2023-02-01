Thrice announce ‘The Artist In The Ambulance’ 20th anniversary tour & revisited LP ft. Andy Hull & more

Read full article on original website
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Digital Music News
Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023
Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Beyoncé Announces 2023 World Tour With Stop in Chicago
Beyoncé has officially joined the long list of bands and musical acts coming to Chicago in 2023. In a Wednesday morning Instagram post, the 28-time Grammy winner announced she was taking her latest album "Renaissance" on a world tour set to kick off May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. Following...
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
WTHR
Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' 2023 world tour: Full list of US dates
With Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco still on fans' minds, another of the world's biggest stars will soon be selling tickets for a world tour. Beyoncé announced her hotly anticipated "Renaissance" world tour Wednesday, with a U.S. leg starting July 12. "Renaissance" was the pop icon's seventh studio album, coming out in July of last year to rave reviews.
Beyoncé coming to Bay Area for ‘Renaissance' 2023 world tour
Get in formation, Beyoncé fans.
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
New York Post
Bob Weir of The Grateful Dead is touring all year long. We found tickets
The Dead are alive and well. Just this year, 75-year-old founding member Bob Weir has not one but two huge tours planned. First up, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will “drive that train” with his band The Wolf Bros when they tour all over North America from Feb. 2 through April 30.
The FADER
FLO reveal 2023 North American tour dates
FLO, the U.K. trio making turn-of-the-millennium-themed R&B to impressive effect, have announced their first tour dates in North America. The 10 shows begin in Atlanta on April 30 and run until April 30 in Sacramento at the Sol Blume Festival. Ticket presale for the North America shows is up here, with a general sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 North American Tour
Stevie Nicks has announced a handful of solo dates, adding them amid her co-headlining shows with Billy Joel later this year. She’ll start in California in March, performing throughout the spring and concluding with a few performances in the fall. Find her dates, including those with Billy Joel, below.
Beyoncé Adds Seven New Dates To RENAISSANCE Tour
It’s only been 24 hours since Beyoncé finally announced the dates for her upcoming RENAISSANCE tour. However, she has already added seven new dates in select cities to meet fans’ demands. In addition to the original 26 domestic dates across most major cities, a second date has been tacked on to the Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, and Washington D.C. stops.More from VIBE.comLizzo Is Your Friendly, Neighborhood Superhero In "Special" Music VideoBeyoncé Unveils 'Renaissance' 2023 World Tour DatesLil Wayne Announces 'Welcome To Tha Carter' Tour The highly-anticipated, international live experience comes after her “theatrical” Dubai performance from last...
Time Out Global
Gala Festival
All of London’s hippest and hottest people will make their pilgrimage to this Peckham Rye three-dayer again this May, as Gala returns to south London over the bank holiday weekend. As usual, the first day is peppered with top-tier funk, soul, jazz and afrobeat instrumental acts. Jordan Rakei will headline, bringing the funky vibes. It’s also a rare chance to see Amadou & Mariam, as well as live sets from Romare, Nubya Garcia and NiNE8 Collective. The Saturday and Sunday will lean harder into techno and house, with Overmono and Kerri Chandler headlining respectively. We’re also psyched for sets from OK Williams, Hunee, Young Marco, Donato Dozzy and Heléna Star. You can sign up for the official presale on the Gala website, which goes live at 10am on January 31.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Detail New Album V, Share Video for New Song “Layla”: Watch
Last year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the song “I Killed Captain Cook” and promised that a double album would land in 2023. The band has now revealed the project’s title and release date: V arrives March 17 via Jagjaguwar. Unknown Mortal Orchestra have also released the new single “Layla,” along with a music video directed by Vira-Lata. The visual is first part of a two-part series documenting the adventures of two young women. Watch it below.
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Moby, Death Cab for Cutie, The Black Tones and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we...
New Lollapalooza Docuseries Will Explore How the Festival ‘Pumped New Life’ Into Live Music Experience
A three-part documentary series titled Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza is heading to Paramount+. Michael John Warren will direct the series exploring the festival’s evolution since it first emerged in 1991 as part of founder Perry Ferrell’s farewell tour with Jane’s Addiction. “When Lolla was launched in 1991, the concert industry felt like a boring car ride that was running out of gas,” Ferrell shared in a statement. “We pumped new life into the live music experience and set the foundation for the youth’s counter culture to become important and exciting again. Now more than three decades young, I am...
Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Dates and Locations
Country-pop star Shania Twain is hitting the road in support of her new album Queen of Me, with the Queen of Me Tour taking her around the globe through most of the year. Fans in cities everywhere are excited to see the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer perform in person.
