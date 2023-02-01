GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grapevine police are asking for help in the search for a missing 31-year-old man.Christian Saulter-Williams was last seen on Jan. 24 in Watauga, and due to the freezing cold temperatures and his lack of contact with his family, police say concerns about his whereabouts have increased.Police said Saulter-Williams has a medical condition and is believed to be traveling on foot. He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 220 pounds. Saulter-Williams was last seen wearing a black a gray beanie, a navy zip-up jacket, a black jacket with white trim and blue jeans.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Grapevine Police Department at 817-410-8127.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO