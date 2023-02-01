Read full article on original website
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
fox4news.com
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital found dead in Denton County, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later found dead in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
fox4news.com
Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
Fort Worth Police asking for help in identifying driver who killed pedestrian
Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in finding the driver who killed a pedestrian late last month. Police say a man, identified as Mark Walker, 57, was trying to cross Wichita Street when he was hit by a car.
newyorkbeacon.com
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
Grapevine police searching for missing 31-year-old man Christian Saulter-Williams
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grapevine police are asking for help in the search for a missing 31-year-old man.Christian Saulter-Williams was last seen on Jan. 24 in Watauga, and due to the freezing cold temperatures and his lack of contact with his family, police say concerns about his whereabouts have increased.Police said Saulter-Williams has a medical condition and is believed to be traveling on foot. He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 220 pounds. Saulter-Williams was last seen wearing a black a gray beanie, a navy zip-up jacket, a black jacket with white trim and blue jeans.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Grapevine Police Department at 817-410-8127.
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
Widow of Euless detective killed by drunken driver discusses suspect's sentence, bartender's arrest
EULESS, Texas - November 27, 2021, was the day Priscilla Cervantes and her husband, Euless Police Department Det. Alex Cervantes, were driving their two boys to pick up Christmas decorations when a drunk driver T-boned them in Lake Worth. "I don’t remember anything from that day," Priscilla said. Detective...
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
kurv.com
Fire Engine Stolen And Crashed
A Fort Worth fire engine is temporarily out of service with minor damage after somebody stole it. Firefighters responded before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a medical call at the Deluxe Inn Motel on the South Freeway. As they were treating the patient, a thief made off with their fire engine.
fox4news.com
Bartender arrested for allegedly over-serving drunk driver who killed Euless officer
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a 26-year-old bartender for allegedly over-serving a man who got into his car and killed an Euless police officer. Dylan Molina was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Detective Alex Cervantes. On Nov. 27, 2021,...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo
Davion Irvin also has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building. These charges are in connection to the clouded leopard and tamarin monkey cases. The investigation into the death of the vulture is ongoing and Irvin is not linked to this case at this time. Irvin has...
Report: Man that killed Carrollton cop was driving with cruise control at 88mph
On October 18, Steve Nothem became the first Carrollton Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a car driven by 82-year old Phillip Parker of Carrollton
Church members say their tip led police to the missing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo released two new pictures of the Tamarin monkeys safe and back home. That’s in contrast to the video WFAA exclusively obtained when they were found Tuesday inside a vacant church in Lancaster. We spoke by phone with the pastor’s daughter, Tonya Thomas.
1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
