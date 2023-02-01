ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large

Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma

DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine police searching for missing 31-year-old man Christian Saulter-Williams

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grapevine police are asking for help in the search for a missing 31-year-old man.Christian Saulter-Williams was last seen on Jan. 24 in Watauga, and due to the freezing cold temperatures and his lack of contact with his family, police say concerns about his whereabouts have increased.Police said Saulter-Williams has a medical condition and is believed to be traveling on foot. He is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and approximately 220 pounds. Saulter-Williams was last seen wearing a black a gray beanie, a navy zip-up jacket, a black jacket with white trim and blue jeans.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Grapevine Police Department at 817-410-8127.
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
kurv.com

Fire Engine Stolen And Crashed

A Fort Worth fire engine is temporarily out of service with minor damage after somebody stole it. Firefighters responded before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a medical call at the Deluxe Inn Motel on the South Freeway. As they were treating the patient, a thief made off with their fire engine.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo

Davion Irvin also has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building. These charges are in connection to the clouded leopard and tamarin monkey cases. The investigation into the death of the vulture is ongoing and Irvin is not linked to this case at this time. Irvin has...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX

