ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

Norwin Show Choir to expand program to help more students

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnAe6_0kYtQV6v00
Courtesy of Norwin Show Choir

The Norwin Show Choir wants to expand its initiative to help additional students in the district.

The Norwin in Action Fund, created last year by the Norwin Show Choir members, wants to spread the program to each of the seven schools in the district this fall, said Bridget Faulk, director of the high school show choir.

Last year, the choir raised $2,000 to help students at the high school and at Sheridan Terrace Elementary School with graduation costs, boots and holiday meals for families.

The fund was created as a result of show choir’s selection to be part of Students In Action, a national youth leadership program through Multiplying Good, Faulk said.

The show choir and Expressions in Harmony Foundation, a North Huntingdon-based nonprofit that sponsors the Students In Action program, decided to extend their service project to contribute to the local community, Faulk said.

The money the Norwin Show Choir used to seed the Norwin In Action program came from the $11,600 it raised by caroling in Norwin neighborhoods in December, collecting money at performances, and other fundraising with the Expressions in Harmony Foundation, Faulk said. That foundation has supported the HEARTH Shelter in Pittsburgh by upgrading the internet service, filling the pantry, providing each family with swim passes to a local pool, and purchasing winter boots for the children.

The show choir has raised money since 1998 through its “caroling extravaganza.” The money aids the Expressions in Harmony Foundation’s “Fill the Stockings” initiative for the children at the HEARTH Shelter, Faulk said. The show choir will continue its fundraising efforts during its spring performing season, Faulk said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

District Judge Peck Yakopec stresses importance of staying in school to children attending New Kensington Salvation Army program

Cheryl Peck Yakopec introduced herself, not as a judge, but as a “Valley girl” to students attending an after-school program at the Salvation Army in New Kensington. Peck Yakopec, a district judge in Lower Burrell and Allegheny Township for 28 years, said she was among the students who voted to name Valley High School after the merger of the New Kensington and Arnold school districts in 1965.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley Academy open house highlights new spaces to learn and play

Sewickley Academy officials spotlighted several renovated and redesigned spaces as part of an open house for alumni, parents and guests. Spaces included four computer science rooms in the Oliver Building, a new middle school/high school cafeteria and admissions suite in the School Center, and a brand new health and wellness facility called the Panthers Performance Center.
SEWICKLEY, PA
westmifflinpolice.com

Community Assistance: Identification Assistance

The West Mifflin Borough Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the persons in the attached photograph/s. This is relative to an open, ongoing case. We are unable to release any further information at this time. We will release more information on this page as we are able to....
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Penn

Crimson Hoax: Kopchick Hall once again suspect of illicit activities

This week, a new piece of information has surfaced involving the new Kopchick Hall. It was discovered that the building, which has been constructed over the course of just over two years, has been harboring a secret: a rocket launch station. This station was discovered by IUP students that ventured...
INDIANA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie

“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Feb. 3-5

“Fleshy Limb Filled Rectangles,” an exhibition by Kenneth Nicholson, will open Saturday at StopWatch Gallery & Studio, 323 S. Main St., Greensburg. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. The show features oil paintings and drawings of figures and portraits, which the artist says are “aggressively disassembled and collaged back...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Westinghouse Arts Academy ready for long-awaited opening of the 'Castle'

The next chapter in the storied history of the ornate Westinghouse Air Brake General Office in Wilmerding is about to be written. On Thursday morning, members of the public and the media were invited into the stately, 1890 Frederick J. Osterling-designed Romanesque/Revival structure from which George Westinghouse once directed his worldwide industrial empire. It’s about to become home to the rapidly expanding next-door Westinghouse Arts Academy, a public charter school for grades 9 through 12.
WILMERDING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Murrysville consumer advocate wins lawsuit over toilet tissue tax

If you are a cashier, you’d better not overcharge Murrysville resident Mary Bach. She will find out, she will take your store to court — and she likely will win. Bach, 78, recently won a $100 district court judgment against Walgreens in Murrysville after she discovered the store was imposing a tax on toilet tissue, which is not permitted under state law. Bach has won judgments in eight civil cases dating to 2008, according to court records.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg appeals injunction sought by police union to block retirement plan switch

Greensburg has appealed a preliminary injunction the city’s police union was awarded to block the city’s transfer of an employee retirement savings plan to a new provider. The case also remains active in Westmoreland County Court, where Judge Harry F. Smail Jr. is slated Tuesday to hear arguments from the opposing parties on how the appeal process could affect Smail’s Jan. 3 injunction order.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Latrobe's Medicine Shoppe location closes after more than 25 years

After more than a quarter century of business, Sue Schropp, owner of The Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe since 1996, has closed the independent pharmacy’s doors for good. “I’m excited, but it is bittersweet,” Schropp said. “I made many good friends and with taking care of all the people over the years, they’re more than just patients, they’re actually more like family.”
LATROBE, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy