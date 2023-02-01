Norwin Show Choir to expand program to help more students

Courtesy of Norwin Show Choir

The Norwin Show Choir wants to expand its initiative to help additional students in the district.

The Norwin in Action Fund, created last year by the Norwin Show Choir members, wants to spread the program to each of the seven schools in the district this fall, said Bridget Faulk, director of the high school show choir.

Last year, the choir raised $2,000 to help students at the high school and at Sheridan Terrace Elementary School with graduation costs, boots and holiday meals for families.

The fund was created as a result of show choir’s selection to be part of Students In Action, a national youth leadership program through Multiplying Good, Faulk said.

The show choir and Expressions in Harmony Foundation, a North Huntingdon-based nonprofit that sponsors the Students In Action program, decided to extend their service project to contribute to the local community, Faulk said.

The money the Norwin Show Choir used to seed the Norwin In Action program came from the $11,600 it raised by caroling in Norwin neighborhoods in December, collecting money at performances, and other fundraising with the Expressions in Harmony Foundation, Faulk said. That foundation has supported the HEARTH Shelter in Pittsburgh by upgrading the internet service, filling the pantry, providing each family with swim passes to a local pool, and purchasing winter boots for the children.

The show choir has raised money since 1998 through its “caroling extravaganza.” The money aids the Expressions in Harmony Foundation’s “Fill the Stockings” initiative for the children at the HEARTH Shelter, Faulk said. The show choir will continue its fundraising efforts during its spring performing season, Faulk said.