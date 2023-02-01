Locally-filmed movie to have premiere at Fiesta Square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new film shot in and around Fayetteville, Ark. is scheduled to have a premiere and special Q&A at AMC Fiesta Square theater.

The film, “Freedom’s Path,” tells the story of a young, white Union soldier who, after deserting from battle, soon discovers the real meaning of freedom through a young heroic Black man. The movie stars Gerra Howell and RJ Cyler, who is also an executive producer on the film.

Key actors, crew, and VIP members from the movie will attend the premiere, according to a release, while Arkansas Cinema Society will host and moderate the Q&A event.

The event will be held at AMC Fiesta Square, located at 3033 N College Ave in Fayetteville on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:15 p.m.

Ticketing information can be found here and more information on “Freedom’s Path” can be found at freedomspathfilm.com .

“Freedom’s Path” is premiering in over 200 AMC and Regal Theatres nationwide beginning Feb. 3 commemorating Black History Month. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO is partnering on the film to promote it to HBCUs and donate a portion of ticket sales to HBCUs that support the arts.

