Salley, SC

WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools ramp up recruiting efforts with hiring fair

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a big recruiting event planned this weekend, the Aiken County Public School District is putting out the word about why it’s a good place to work. The district, like others across the U.S., has been impacted by a teacher shortage. To fight that problem,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Transit Equity Day to highlight strides as well as needs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sustainable CSRA is bringing a Transit Equity Day program to Augusta on Saturday. The day takes place every Feb. 4 on Rosa Parks’ birthday. It’s a way to honor and educate about her legacy of not giving up her seat on a public bus.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County chamber celebrates success at banquet

GROVETOWN, Ga. - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 18th annual banquet and business showcase Thursday at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. With a sellout attendance of local, state and federal business leaders, the event celebrated and saluted the chamber’s accomplishments of 2022, with a look ahead to a prosperous 2023.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
AUGUSTA, GA
abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Local counties get Ga. grants to distribute child safety seats

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local counties were selected to receive Georgia Department of Public Health mini-grants to purchase and distribute child safety car seats. Funding is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Department of Public Health said education, car seats and booster seats provided since 2007...
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher

(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Pair wanted in theft of hundreds during money transfer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Walgreens cash register. According to authorities, the incident took place on Jan. 31 around 3:48 p.m. at the Walgreens at 4470 Columbia Road in...
AUGUSTA, GA

