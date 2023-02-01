Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools ramp up recruiting efforts with hiring fair
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a big recruiting event planned this weekend, the Aiken County Public School District is putting out the word about why it’s a good place to work. The district, like others across the U.S., has been impacted by a teacher shortage. To fight that problem,...
WRDW-TV
Transit Equity Day to highlight strides as well as needs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sustainable CSRA is bringing a Transit Equity Day program to Augusta on Saturday. The day takes place every Feb. 4 on Rosa Parks’ birthday. It’s a way to honor and educate about her legacy of not giving up her seat on a public bus.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County chamber celebrates success at banquet
GROVETOWN, Ga. - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 18th annual banquet and business showcase Thursday at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. With a sellout attendance of local, state and federal business leaders, the event celebrated and saluted the chamber’s accomplishments of 2022, with a look ahead to a prosperous 2023.
WRDW-TV
Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
WRDW-TV
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
WRDW-TV
Local counties get Ga. grants to distribute child safety seats
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local counties were selected to receive Georgia Department of Public Health mini-grants to purchase and distribute child safety car seats. Funding is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Department of Public Health said education, car seats and booster seats provided since 2007...
wach.com
Crisis at the Colony Apartments: Management company facing federal deadline, city fines
COLUMBIA, SC — Two days after Christmas more than three hundred people including children, seniors, and expecting mothers were pulled from their homes at the Colony apartments and sent to hotels across the city. Since then, Columbia- Richland Fire Marshals, city water officials, and Columbia leaders have been working...
Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
WRDW-TV
‘From the front door to the backyard,’ show highlights your options
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Springtime will be here before we know it, and the Home and Garden Show is back in downtown Augusta. It’s taking place at the Augusta Convention Center. So if you’re looking to do any kind of home project, odds are there will be some help for you.
WRDW-TV
S.C. lieutenant governor visits ag school in McCormick County
McCORMICK, S.C. - Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette paid a visit to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe on Thursday for a firsthand look at the future of agriculture in the state. En route to an event in Aiken, Lt. Gov. Evette spent about...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
wfxg.com
The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
WRDW-TV
Pair wanted in theft of hundreds during money transfer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Walgreens cash register. According to authorities, the incident took place on Jan. 31 around 3:48 p.m. at the Walgreens at 4470 Columbia Road in...
WRDW-TV
Bill would mandate body cameras for officers across Georgia
If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show. body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious.
3 hospitalized after reported ammonia leak at Sumter meat processing plant
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County emergency officials say three of 12 people who were reportedly exposed to an ammonia leak at a South Carolina meat processing plant have been taken to an area hospital for treatment. According to a spokesperson for Sumter Fire, crews were called to the...
