Enigma and Alloy Team to Deliver Small Business Data to Banks
Enigma and Alloy have partnered to help financial institutions (FIs) better understand small businesses. The collaboration adds Enigma’s intelligence about the financial health and identity of U.S. businesses to Alloy’s onboarding and transaction monitoring platform for banks and FinTechs, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 7) press release.
EMEA FinTechs Step up to Plug Small Business Finance Gap
In an area once dominated by banks, EMEA FinTechs are now major SMB lenders. Across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, a generation of FinTech lenders are shaking up the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access finance. And if recent events are anything to go by, demand for their services has surged.
Neonomics Launches Open Banking Checkout Solution in Finland
Open banking provider Neonomics has launched its new online checkout solution in Finland. The Oslo-based FinTech announced the expansion of its open banking-powered payment solution in a blog post on Tuesday (Feb. 7), stating that eCommerce merchants in Finland will now be able to integrate its account-to-account payments solution, which was previously only available in Norway.
EU FinTechs Unlock Small Business Growth Using Open Banking
Open banking can help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more ways than one. In fact, from payment gateways to automatic invoicing software, a variety of Europe-based startups are using the technology to better cater to the needs of the SMB market. Payments Automation. Managing and tracking payments can be...
Binance to Temporarily Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend U.S. dollar bank transfers beginning Wednesday (Feb. 8). The company announced the move in a Monday (Feb. 6) post on Twitter, adding that only a small proportion of its users will be affected by this, that the firm is working to restart the service “as soon as possible” and that all other methods of buying and selling crypto on the exchange are unaffected.
Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits
The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
NCR’s Digital Banking Revenues Surge 5% as Spinoff Looms
With a spinoff ahead, NCR seeks to “run the store, run the restaurant and run self-directed banking.”. Those words, from CEO Michael Hayford during the company’s earnings call Tuesday (Feb. 7), crystalize a strategy where hardware and software meet and there’s ample opportunity to cross-sell and upsell additional services to its clients.
Retail, Manufacturing CFOs Report Efficiency Is Their New Payments Priority
Many businesses have gone through several stages of technology spending since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, retailers and manufacturers focused on investing in the digital shifts that would keep them in business. As 2022 drew to a close and economic uncertainty became more of a worry, many began boosting efficiency and cutting costs.
UK Regulator Reports 'Broad Support' for Reimbursing APP Fraud Victims
The U.K.’s payments regulator wants banks to reimburse victims of authorized push payment (APP) fraud. In light of a 40% increase in APP fraud in 2021, regulators in the country have been considering how to grant victims a right to compensation from their bank. Accordingly, in September, the U.K.’s...
Bankman-Fried Company Declares Bankruptcy Amid Robinhood Fight
The Sam Bankman-Fried-owned business that holds millions of shares in Robinhood has filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filing by Emergent Fidelity Technologies, reported Saturday (Feb. 4) by Bloomberg News, is happening amid a larger court battle over who should own the stock in the wake of the downfall of FTX Group, the crypto exchange founded by Bankman-Fried.
'Nearshoring' Trend Puts Spotlight on Cross-Border Payment Frictions
Continental nearshoring is driving a broad shift in both global trade and friction-free B2B payments. Supply-chain disruptions, prolonged “zero COVID” shutdowns in China, and soaring shipping rates, alongside widespread geopolitical uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are combining to fuel a nearshoring trend as companies look to strategically diversify their operations in the hopes of avoiding overreliance on a single market or one that is hemispheres away.
Three Restaurant Groups Consider IPOs in First Half of 2023
Three restaurant groups are reportedly considering initial public offerings (IPOs). Cava Group said in a Monday (Feb. 6) press release that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement relating to a proposed IPO to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Two other restaurant groups — Fogo Hospitality and Panera...
Figure Technologies Cuts Funding Goal Amid Venture Capital Downturn
Figure Technologies has reportedly cut its funding goal and may spin off some product lines. Bloomberg reported Monday (Feb. 6) that the startup building blockchain-based financial products aims to raise $100 million — one-third of the amount it had planned earlier and seemed to be near achieving— but that it may wait until the venture capital market picks up.
Flexible Leasing Options Drive Transition to Sustainable Mobility in Europe
Electric vehicles (EV) are driving the electrification of the European auto market. In the U.K., for example, 16% of all new car sales in 2022 were battery EVs, which according to Rui Ferreira, CCO at London-based EV subscription service Onto, points to a strong growth trajectory in a relatively short period of time.
Mobily Expands Mobile Payment Service in Saudi Arabia
Mobily has expanded its new mobile payment service, Mobily Pay. The Saudi Arabian telecom service provider has expanded Mobily Pay services in the county via a partnership with Swedish technology company Ericsson, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) press release. Ericsson will “continuously evolve and enhance” the Mobily Pay platform...
Beyon Money Taps TerraPay to Enhance Popular Bahrain Remittance Corridors
TerraPay has partnered with Beyon Money to enhance outward remittances from Bahrain in key corridors. The London-based cross-border payment services provider announced the partnership in a press release on Monday (Feb. 6). Through the collaboration, customers of Beyon Money, which bills itself as “a financial services super app,” will be...
Bond CEO Says Secured Credit Cards Help Consumers Build Strong Credit Profiles
Firms that offer secured credit cards directly to customers will see a boost this year, Bond CEO Roy Ng writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. With the uncertain macroeconomic environment lingering, we predict that savvy consumers will choose secured credit cards to build...
