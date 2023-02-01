ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester Heights, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Triple Shooting in Wilmington Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one woman dead and two men injured, according to police. At approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street in Wilmington, Delaware, police located three gunshot victims: a 29-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man. All...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Suspect Arrested in Deadly SEPTA Station Stabbing

At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday evening SEPTA Police arrested the suspect in the deadly SEPTA station stabbing that occurred during the Wednesday evening rush, according to a SEPTA spokesperson. SEPTA Police picked up the suspect at SEPTA's 2nd Street Station. They tracked the suspect through the transit system using SEPTA's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Man in His 70s Knocked Out, Robbed While Unconscious

Philadelphia police hope surveillance video of a violent attack on a man in his 70s on a Center City Street helps track down the suspects. Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying two men who, they allege, worked together in a robbery and assault of a 78-year-old man along North Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Lyft Driver From Philadelphia Missing in Florida

Police in Florida are searching for a former Philadelphian after his car was discovered while being driven by an individual who was wanted for murder. The Associated Press reported that Levin's red 2022 Kia Stinger was stopped after a police chase in North Carolina. Law enforcement officials told the AP...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash

Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Christy Brady Resigns as Philly's Acting City Controller

In office less than three months, Christy Brady, acting city controller, announced her resignation from the Philadelphia City Controller’s Office, on Friday morning. In a statement, Brady -- who was appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney after former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigned to run for mayor -- said it was an honor to serve the city during her time in office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Bed, Bath and Beyond Set to Close 87 Stores, 4 in Philadelphia

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes. The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

NJ Man Killed While Giving Aid in Ukraine

Pete Reed, an American from Bordentown, New Jersey, was killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 2. Reed, 33, was aiding in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens when his evacuation vehicle was hit with a reported missile, according to a statement from Global Outreach Doctors (GoDocs). Reed worked with GoDocs...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Longwood Gardens to Buy 505-Acre Delaware Estate

Pennsylvania's Longwood Gardens, a 1,077-acre botanical garden in Kennett Square has announced that it has entered an agreement to purchase Granogue estate property in Delaware. The 505-acre estate was the former home of Irénée du Pont, a former president of DuPont and a descendent of the company's founder, Éleuthère Irénée...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly POPS Find a New Home, Set for the Met

The Philly POPS lost its longtime home last year, but it seems to have found a new home -- for the next couple shows at least. Late last year, the orchestra was forced to leave its longtime home at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts after missing a more than $500,000 payment to rent the venue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

