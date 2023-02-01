Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
A Wild 2023 Nissan Ariya EV on 39-Inch Tires Is Set to Circumnavigate Earth's Poles
A trek from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole is no easy feat. It requires a vehicle that can survive frigid temperatures, soft packed snow, and crossing wild and ever changing icy terrain. While you'd expect one to use a vehicle like the Toyota Hilux or a Ford F-150 for such an adventure, a couple from the UK have decided to go another route. They choose to use a 2023 Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE that was modified by Arctic Trucks to prove a fully sustainable vehicle like an EV can make such a trek.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
Engadget
Nissan unveils a real-life version of its Max-Out EV convertible concept
Back in 2021, Nissan revealed a few concept vehicles as part of its announcement that it was going to invest $17.6 billion in the development of electric vehicles over the next few years. One of the concepts it presented is a convertible two-seater sports car called the Max-Out, but the automaker only released a render that showed what it was supposed to look like. Now, the company has shown off a real-life physical version of the Max-Out at the launch of the Nissan Futures event in Yokohama, and it looks like the automaker stayed true to its original design.
Nissan Says EV With Solid-State Battery Coming In 2028
Nissan has revealed bold ambitions to launch a production electric vehicle equipped with a solid-state battery in 2028, replacing the more common lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Nissan Ariya today. Solid-state batteries have been touted as solving two major pain points for many EV drivers by offering faster charging times and a longer range.
msn.com
The Nissan Max-Out Concept Is Perfectly Strange
The Nissan Max-Out Concept is a two-seat, convertible battery-electric show car. The concept is debuting at the Nissan Future’s event in Yokohama, Japan. The automaker says the Max-Out “embodies Nissan’s ambition to support greater access to both sustainable and innovative mobility.”. Nissan showed that it doesn’t always...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
electrek.co
A vital EV battery nickel product will be made in the US for the first time
Massachusetts metals refining company Nth Cycle is going to start producing mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), a nickel product used in EV battery production, in the US for the first time – here’s why that matters. In order for US-manufactured electric vehicles to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s...
MotorAuthority
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar updated inside and out
Land Rover's stylish Range Rover Velar enters the 2024 model year with subtle updates that help further enhance what's already a well-rounded luxury crossover. While the focus of the changes is in the cabin, on the outside the designers have added a revised grille with extra detailing for the mesh pattern, a new signature for the daytime running lights similar to what's found on the larger Range Rover models, new internals for the taillights, and a new rear fascia design.
electrek.co
VinFast delays first US EV deliveries to late Feb, second batch even later
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said Friday it will be delaying the first deliveries of VF8 models for US customers until late February as it finished loading the EVs with its latest software. Vinfast delays VF 8 deliveries for US customers. After making its grand debut at the LA Auto...
3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book
As EVs gain in popularity everyone is wondering which is the best. According to KBB, these are the 3 best electric SUVs you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Electric SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Is Here, And It’s Downright Crazy!
In the recent past, there’s been a lot of speculation about Kawasaki’s plan to resurrect entry-level inline-four motorcycles in a modern avatar. Putting all this to rest, Team Green has now taken the wraps off the 2023 Ninja ZX-4R and launched it in America. The newest Ninja is the world’s most powerful 400cc motorcycle in the modern era, complete with high-shelf components from head to toe. Here are all its details.
Top Speed
How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?
My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
electrek.co
Magicycle launches the ‘SUV of e-bikes’ with full suspension fat tire electric bike
Electric bicycle maker Magicycle has just unveiled its newest model, which is the most premium e-bike yet in the company’s lineup. The full-suspension Magicycle Deer also claims to be an “SUV e-bike,” though that term seems to get thrown around a lot lately. We’ve seen plenty of...
electrek.co
ZEEKR confirms third EV is called X, not 003, as it shares first look
Following leaked images that were later confirmed by ZEEKR to be its upcoming third EV model, the Chinese automaker has relayed that the new SUV will be called the ZEEKR X, not the ZEEKR 003 as originally speculated. The company also shared first official images of the EV today, ahead of its full debut expected in April. Have a look.
Aviation International News
Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders
British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
electrek.co
New electric motor kit for kayaks silently adds over 80 miles of range
Newport Vessels is showing off its latest electric motor kit, this time designed to turn kayaks into electric boats. The easy-to-use NK300 motor is designed for fishermen, outdoors enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to go further on their kayaks than their arms will take them. Newport is known for their...
Carscoops
Faulty Water Pumps Trigger Porsche Panamera, Bentley Continental Recall
More than 24,000 Porsche Panamera models and 650 Bentley Continental models are being recalled in the United States because of a water pump issue. Separate recall notices issued by Porsche and Bentley reveal that liquid can permeate through the pump housing into the electrical circuit board and connector. In the event of this happening, it could trigger a short circuit and may result in thermal damage to the external coolant pump. Damage done to the harness could also progress to the point where it triggers a vehicle fire.
Only 1 Subaru SUV Landed a Spot on KBB’s List of the Best Used Family Cars Under $20,000
Kelley Blue Book lists the best used family cars under $20,000, and one is the 2018 Subaru Outback. Here’s why this used Subaru SUV made the cut. The post Only 1 Subaru SUV Landed a Spot on KBB’s List of the Best Used Family Cars Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
