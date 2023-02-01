ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville defeats Columbus East to earn first sectional championship game appearance since 2007

Shelbyville could not secure its first sectional game victory since 2011 with Kylee Edwards and Ava Wilson doing all the scoring. The dynamic duo needed help. The Golden Bears held a precarious 30-26 halftime advantage on Columbus East Friday in the second semifinal game of Class 4A, Sectional 14 but Edwards and Wilson accounted for 28 of those points.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 3, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from Friday night's girls sectional semifinal games across Indiana. 9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) S. Central (Union Mills) 70, S. Bend Career Academy 11. 35. Central Noble. Central Noble 51, Eastside 42. Westview 39, Fremont 30, OT. 36. Cass. N. Miami 49, Winamac 31. Pioneer 40,...
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Four EIAC Football Stars Sign with Thomas More University

The pipeline from southeastern Indiana to northern Kentucky continues for the Saints program. Eli Aston, Elijah Freeman, and Brady Morehead. Photos by Thomas More Football. Austin Ballart not pictured. (Crestview Hills, Ky.) – Thomas More University’s football team is continuing to tap into the southeastern Indiana pipeline. On...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
insidethehall.com

Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game

Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WNDU

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 3, 2023

(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. And this Friday features postseason action for Indiana girls basketball, as Sectional semifinals took place across the Hoosier state!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 3, 2023. INDIANA GIRLS...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Morristown overwhelms Edinburgh to move into Sectional 60 semifinal

Morristown strung together at 12-0 run early in the first quarter Wednesday and never looked back in defeating Edinburgh, 53-17 in the final quarterfinal game of Class A, Sectional 60. At Southwestern High School, Raegan Kleine scored a game-high 19 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets...
MORRISTOWN, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana

Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana

Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Rising Sun High School Graduate Gains Experience at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS - Maxwell Bowne is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg). Bowne, a resident of Rising Sun, is the son of Jim and Lisa Bowne. He graduated from Rising Sun High School and is a junior at Indiana University studying law and public policy.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE

