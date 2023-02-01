Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville defeats Columbus East to earn first sectional championship game appearance since 2007
Shelbyville could not secure its first sectional game victory since 2011 with Kylee Edwards and Ava Wilson doing all the scoring. The dynamic duo needed help. The Golden Bears held a precarious 30-26 halftime advantage on Columbus East Friday in the second semifinal game of Class 4A, Sectional 14 but Edwards and Wilson accounted for 28 of those points.
WR Reece Bellin talks decision to join IU program as a preferred walk-on
Earlier this week in-state prospect Reece Bellin announced that he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound wide receiver from Carmel (IN) Carmel H.S. spoke with Peegs.com about his decision to play for the Hoosiers. Bellin said the opportunity to stay close to home, receive a...
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 3, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from Friday night's girls sectional semifinal games across Indiana. 9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) S. Central (Union Mills) 70, S. Bend Career Academy 11. 35. Central Noble. Central Noble 51, Eastside 42. Westview 39, Fremont 30, OT. 36. Cass. N. Miami 49, Winamac 31. Pioneer 40,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Four EIAC Football Stars Sign with Thomas More University
The pipeline from southeastern Indiana to northern Kentucky continues for the Saints program. Eli Aston, Elijah Freeman, and Brady Morehead. Photos by Thomas More Football. Austin Ballart not pictured. (Crestview Hills, Ky.) – Thomas More University’s football team is continuing to tap into the southeastern Indiana pipeline. On...
insidethehall.com
Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game
Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
WNDU
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 3, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. And this Friday features postseason action for Indiana girls basketball, as Sectional semifinals took place across the Hoosier state!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Feb. 3, 2023. INDIANA GIRLS...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier sounds: Trayce Jackson-Davis talks Purdue, much more on the Ride with JMV
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis joined The Ride with JMV on Thursday to discuss the Hoosiers’ Saturday showdown with Purdue. Jackson-Davis discusses the matchup with Purdue and their star center Zach Edey (Saturday, 4 p.m. Eastern, ESPN), his development as a player, and much more. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Dane Fife discusses IU vs. Purdue matchup, defending TJD and Edey
Listen as former IU player and assistant coach Dane Fife joined the Kevin & Query Show on The Fan in Indianapolis in advance of Indiana’s matchup with Purdue on Saturday. As a long-time assistant in the Big Ten, few know both of these teams and their coaches better than Fife.
WATCH: Broadcasting Legend Dick Vitale Receives Warm Welcome To Assembly Hall
Dick Vitale is on the call for ESPN on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET when Indiana takes on No. 1 Purdue. The Indiana student section gave him a warm welcome.
Mike Woodson Gives Injury Update on Johnson, Geronimo, Duncomb
Ahead of Indiana's matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall, coach Mike Woodson commented on the injury status of Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb.
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Previews Indiana Game
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter met with the media on Friday to preview the Boilermaker's matchup with No. 21 Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews No. 21 Indiana's game against No. 1 Purdue
Watch and read what Indiana head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson said Thursday afternoon ahead of No. 21 Indiana's home clash against No. 1 Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Full transcript:. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and...
shelbycountypost.com
Morristown overwhelms Edinburgh to move into Sectional 60 semifinal
Morristown strung together at 12-0 run early in the first quarter Wednesday and never looked back in defeating Edinburgh, 53-17 in the final quarterfinal game of Class A, Sectional 60. At Southwestern High School, Raegan Kleine scored a game-high 19 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
buildingindiana.com
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
eaglecountryonline.com
Rising Sun High School Graduate Gains Experience at Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS - Maxwell Bowne is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg). Bowne, a resident of Rising Sun, is the son of Jim and Lisa Bowne. He graduated from Rising Sun High School and is a junior at Indiana University studying law and public policy.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
Comments / 0