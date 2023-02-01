Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes
A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
whopam.com
Muhlenberg County day care director charged with abuse
A former Muhlenberg County Public School System daycare director has been charged with criminal child abuse. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint January 30 regarding an incident at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Investigation led to the department charging Amanda Camp with criminal abuse in...
clarksvilletoday.com
Dillon Duke caught on video burglarizing neighbor’s home
18-year-old Dillon Robert Kane Duke was identified by “several family members” as being the person who broke into a home less than a block away from his own on Jan 23. Joshua Williams and Franqui Nicolis provided police with a home security video that showed a young white male in a hoodie taking things from their home, and several of his family members quickly identified him, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.
whopam.com
Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse
According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
clarksvilletoday.com
Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind
Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
clarksvilletoday.com
MoCo Sherriff makes 5.6 gram weed bust at Papa Rock — Cristianna Bagwell arrested
Deputy Wyatt Orr rushed to the Woodlawn Papa Rock just after 8 p.m. Monday after dispatch allegedly received a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ that three individuals were in a black Dodge sedan smoking marijuana by the yellow dumpster. He made contact with the owner, 27-year-old Cristianna ‘Kristi’ Bagwell, who admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. When the deputy advised her he was about to search her car, she refused and attempted to leave the scene. Deputy Wyatt Orr recovered a whopping 5.6 grams of personal use marijuana and transported Bagwell to jail.
14news.com
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man sentenced to life for Todd County murder, DUI charges
The Hopkinsville man found guilty by a jury in November of murder and DUI for a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon in Todd Circuit Court. Kentucky State Police Trooper Hunter Carroll investigated the July 29, 2020 crash and determined...
clarksvilletoday.com
Soldier Tyler Robinson says he “somehow” struck his wife in the nose during argument
31-year-old Fort Campbell soldier Tyler Robinson was charged with the domestic assault of his wife after police responded to their Dwight Eisenhower Way home just after 10 p.m. on January 28. Officers located Kaleina Robinson, who was bleeding from her nose but refused to give any statement. Tyler stated the two were in a verbal argument which escalated, and he “somehow” struck her in the nose.
radionwtn.com
Spitting On Henry County Deputy Draws Assault Charge
Paris, Tenn.–A Graves County man was chaged with assaulting a first responder after he was arrested for spitting on a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy. 22-year-old Damian Beach was arrested Sunday on Hwy. 69 N by Deputy Chad Andrews. Beach was stopped around 2 a.m. and he is charged...
whopam.com
Christian Co. SO charges Pembroke man with burglary
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Pembroke man with burglary after responding to a residential alarm on Overby Lane on January 30. According to a news release, Sgt. Andy Spann responded to a home in the 1000 block of Overby Lane around midnight on January 30 and discovered 40-year-old Steven Douglas Pruitt allegedly standing at the rear of the garage, wearing a mask.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
whopam.com
One suspect takes plea deal in Glass Avenue home invasion case
A plea deal was reached Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for one of the men charged in connection with an armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Campbell entered an Alford plea to second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and felony...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Enters Plea In Drug Overdose Death Case
A Hopkinsville man charged with manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose death has entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court as part of a negotiated agreement with the Commonwealth. Jeremy Ryan Smith and public defender Doug Moore along with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Judge Andrew Self...
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Saturday, Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive.
WSMV
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
wkdzradio.com
Man Hit By Vehicle Transferred To Nashville With Severe Injuries
A man was severely injured when he was struck by a vehicle on North Drive Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Mikayvion Merritt was taken to the hospital by someone around 2 am after he was hit by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Billy Johnson of Gracey at the 400 block of North Drive.
whopam.com
Bowling Green robbery suspect arrested in Lyon County
A man sought for a bank robbery in Bowling Green was arrested Wednesday in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice in Kuttawa. Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling...
Man shot at Clarksville intersection in 'targeted' attack, police say
One person was shot multiple times at an intersection in Clarksville Wednesday in a "targeted incident," according to investigators with the Clarksville Police Department.
