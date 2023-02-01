Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for ‘Tasteless’ Birthday Party Theme for Stormi and Aire
Under fire. Kylie Jenner is facing serious backlash from fans for the “tasteless” birthday party theme that she chose for her children Stormi and Aire’s joint bash. The Kardashians star, 25, shared multiple snaps from the event via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 2, which included shots of several inflatable heads that fans believed looked similar to her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld album cover.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Sperry Are Cute as Can Be: How They Met, Her Job and More
Happily in love! Actor Miles Teller married wife Keleigh Sperry in 2019 and has since gushed over their “great” life together. “We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great,” he told Men’s Health in December 2020. “I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”
Comments / 0