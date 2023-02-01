EngageSmart Named to Energage’s 2023 Top Workplaces USA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023--

EngageSmart, Inc. ( NYSE: ESMT ), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, has been named one of Energage’s 2023 Top Workplaces USA. The recognition comes via Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 16-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005146/en/

2023 Top Workplaces USA (Graphic: Business Wire)

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

In 2022, EngageSmart was also included on the following Energage Top Workplace lists:

Top Workplace for Leadership

Top Workplace for Innovation

Top Workplace for Employee Well-being

Top Workplace for Purpose & Values

Top Workplace for Work-Life Flexibility

Top Workplace for Compensation & Benefits

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“We’re committed to creating a workplace that is collaborative, joyful, and supports both professional and personal development, so it’s wonderful to be recognized as one of Energage’s Top Workplaces USA for the second year in a row,” said EngageSmart’s Chief People Officer Kristen Kenny. “Over the past year, we’ve expanded our employee resources focused on mental health and caregivers, and we’re looking forward to implementing more programs that meet the specific needs of our employees.”

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About EngageSmart :

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves 94,500 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,300 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements about EngageSmart’s business in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and use of the InvoiceCloud platform and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others. Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect EngageSmart’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on EngageSmart’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to EngageSmart. EngageSmart disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Disclosure

We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.

*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: www.engagesmart.com

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx

*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart’s social media accounts: www.twitter.com/engagesmartinc, www.facebook.com/EngageSmartInc, and www.linkedin.com/company/engagesmart

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005146/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Nicole Bestard

Quarter Horse PR

engagesmart@qh-pr.comInvestor Relations:

Josh Schmidt

EngageSmart, Inc.

IR@engagesmart.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PAYMENTS TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SOFTWARE DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS

SOURCE: EngageSmart

PUB: 02/01/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 02/01/2023 12:01 PM