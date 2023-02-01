Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Uber Beats Estimates and the Stock Is Up
Uber reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. In a prepared statement, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year." For the first quarter of 2023, Uber said it expects gross bookings to grow between...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hertz Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats as Costs Come Down and Travel Rebounds
Hertz's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat Wall Street's expectations as cost improvements took hold. Technology improvements helped reduce costs, CEO Stephen Scherr said, as did an ongoing effort to hire new employees to replace contractors. The rental car giant saw year-over-year gains in business from corporate travelers, international travelers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
SocGen Reports 64% Slide in Annual Profits But Beats Market Expectations
The latest results came in higher than expectations. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. Shares of the French lender are down more than 20% over the last 12 months. Societe Generale on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says to Not Lose Sight of Investing Fundamentals Despite the Bull Market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. Stocks rose on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the disinflationary process is in its early stages during a speech at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Stocks Higher After Fed Chair Powell's Comments; FTSE Hits Record High
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 hit a record high shortly after markets opened in Europe, increasing by 0.8% to reach 7,925.02. The index maintained the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mortgage Refinance Demand Jumps 18% as Interest Rates Drop for the Fifth Straight Week
Refinance demand surged 18% week to week but was still 75% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 3% for the week and were 37% lower than the same week one year ago. The average loan size on a purchase application increased...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
Comments / 0