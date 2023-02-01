ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer Robert Vercruysse dies at 78

Robert Vercruysse, a longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer and noted negotiator, died Wednesday, Feb. 1. He was 78. "He was a fierce advocate for his clients. He had a wicked cross-examination," said Anne-Marie Welch, Mr. Vercruysse's youngest daughter who has practiced law with her father for the past seven years at the Clark Hill law firm. "He was trusted with the most challenging litigation and negotiations because he was just so good."
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback

Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
Roseville’s Drive One Detroit to be featured in PBS documentary

Kiley Robidou, a Fraser High School sophomore, uses a jack to raise up a 1962 Corvette so she can replace its drum brakes. The Keith Famie documentary “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods & Muscle Cars” will include footage from the Drive One Detroit automotive technical school in Roseville. The film is scheduled to premiere June 14.
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy

In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard

Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan's Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.  "We're desperate," ...
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
At least 40 hydrants broken into for brass inside across Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit wants to send a message about brass metal in fire hydrants being targeted by thieves. Reports of hydrants being broken into and brass being stolen are on the rise. "Very disappointed this is a safety issue," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the...
