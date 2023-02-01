Read full article on original website
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
Longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer Robert Vercruysse dies at 78
Robert Vercruysse, a longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer and noted negotiator, died Wednesday, Feb. 1. He was 78. "He was a fierce advocate for his clients. He had a wicked cross-examination," said Anne-Marie Welch, Mr. Vercruysse's youngest daughter who has practiced law with her father for the past seven years at the Clark Hill law firm. "He was trusted with the most challenging litigation and negotiations because he was just so good."
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback
Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
Detroit’s Landmark GAR Building Acquired by Barbat Holdings
Barbat Holdings in West Bloomfield Township has acquired the historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building located at 1942 Grand River Ave. in downtown Detroit. The sale price was […] The post Detroit’s Landmark GAR Building Acquired by Barbat Holdings appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
Roseville’s Drive One Detroit to be featured in PBS documentary
Kiley Robidou, a Fraser High School sophomore, uses a jack to raise up a 1962 Corvette so she can replace its drum brakes. The Keith Famie documentary “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods & Muscle Cars” will include footage from the Drive One Detroit automotive technical school in Roseville. The film is scheduled to premiere June 14.
Downriver Linked Greenways Receives $6.2M to Expand Trail System
Friends of the Detroit River, in partnership with Downriver Linked Greenways, has received a $4.1 million federal grant to eliminate gaps in the trail and make intersection improvements for the […] The post Downriver Linked Greenways Receives $6.2M to Expand Trail System appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
International Space Station captures frozen tundra in Detroit as it flies over SE Michigan [WATCH]
The International Space Station flew over Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario on Thursday, and captured the frozen landscape that is Metro Detroit. The video was on NASA’s live feed, and shows plenty of the white stuff spanning across the region.
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street. “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege
As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
Missing rappers and their friend found dead in Highland Park: What happened, and what's next?
On January 21, aspiring rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and their friend Montoya Givens disappeared after their gig in Detroit was cancelled. Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in a vacant apartment building in Highland Park.
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores.
At least 40 hydrants broken into for brass inside across Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit wants to send a message about brass metal in fire hydrants being targeted by thieves. Reports of hydrants being broken into and brass being stolen are on the rise. "Very disappointed this is a safety issue," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the...
