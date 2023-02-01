Read full article on original website
Rookie Jordan Davis Living in the Moment, Heeding Veterans’ Super Bowl Advice
PHILADELPHIA – He’s only a rookie, but defensive tackle Jordan Davis knows what the Super Bowl means. Surely, Jason Kelce has told him this story about Brent Celek talking to the team in 2018, the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. “He had gone to...
Finding Broncos: 10 Shrine Bowl Takeaways
The 2023 Shrine Bowl was a defensive battle where the West team walked out with the Victory over the East, 12-3. There were some prospects that stood out that will catch the eyes of NFL teams, but they were mainly on the defensive side of the ball. With the state...
“Low-Risk, High-Reward”: Retaining Safety Jonathan Owens Crucial for Texans?
Texans safety Jonathan Owens is not your typical starting defensive back. After going undrafted in 2018, the 5-11 Missouri Western product signed and played his first snaps for Houston in 2019 after a short stint with Arizona, and has been with the Texans ever since — a decent tenure for a struggling team with constant turnover.
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
Raiders Hire Scott Turner as New Pass Game Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have added a new asset to their staff. The club announced on Friday that it has hired former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner to serve as the team's new pass game coordinator. Turner held the position of offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Commanders.
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
3 Broncos Free-Agent Targets to Fit Sean Payton’s Offense
The sun shines brightly over Dove Valley as fans anxiously await the opening press conference of the Denver Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton. The prolonged nightmare of last season’s horrific offensive performances may finally be over with the arrival of a coach renowned for getting his squad to light up the scoreboard.
Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement
After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run. Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to...
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target
The Detroit Lions will prioritize upgrading the 32nd ranked defense in the National Football League following a 9-8 season. General manager Brad Holmes could allocate resources in the upcoming NFL Draft or free agency to address obvious needs in the secondary. With safety Tracy Walker trending towards being available for...
‘It’s Certainly a Huge Advantage’: Chargers OC Kellen Moore Stresses Speed at Wide Receiver
One key element on the Chargers' offseason to-do list will revolve around adding speed at the wide receiver position. While Mike Williams and Keenan Allen make up a steady wide receiver pairing, the Chargers desperately need a vertical threat to further push the offense to its full potential. Newly hired...
Potential Bears Defensive System Fits at Senior Bowl
It's usually the scout's discretion who really is performing best at the Senior Bowl workouts. You could just about find anyone's name on social media being posted as having a good day at the practices, but whoever is actually opening eyes will be known to coaches themselves. As such, the Bears are fortunate to have Luke Getsy as head coach of the American team.
