Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Globally Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Considering Sharp Cuts in Retail Business Amid Major Potential RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bucs Could Make Attempt at Aaron Rodgers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the market for a new starting quarterback come 2023 after Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday. The Buccaneers' options are pretty wide open when it comes to what they want to do for the future at the position. Currently, Kyle Trask, is the only active quarterback on the team's roster, but there has been no evidence to suggest that the Bucs are ready to roll with Trask as the team's starter moving forward.
“Low-Risk, High-Reward”: Retaining Safety Jonathan Owens Crucial for Texans?
Texans safety Jonathan Owens is not your typical starting defensive back. After going undrafted in 2018, the 5-11 Missouri Western product signed and played his first snaps for Houston in 2019 after a short stint with Arizona, and has been with the Texans ever since — a decent tenure for a struggling team with constant turnover.
Byron Leftwich: From Brady to Baltimore? Ravens Interview Update
The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on one Super Bowl offensive coordinator but have just met another coach with the same credential. Byron Leftwich has met with coach John Harbaugh about the job opening in Baltimore, The Athletic tweets, Leftwich having been let go by Tampa Bay after a run that included a Super Bowl.
Maxx Crosby Says He and Josh McDaniels Have ‘Great Relationship’
It's always a different kind of transition when bringing a new head coach on board. It was especially a unique situation for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, as the club essentially started from scratch with a revised coaching staff after making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Finding Broncos: 10 Shrine Bowl Takeaways
The 2023 Shrine Bowl was a defensive battle where the West team walked out with the Victory over the East, 12-3. There were some prospects that stood out that will catch the eyes of NFL teams, but they were mainly on the defensive side of the ball. With the state...
Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement
After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run. Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to...
Ravens vs. Cowboys For New Coach - Or Hire Bieniemy?
FEB 4: BIENIEMY PLUS 4? The Ravens have now, by our count, interviewed four candidates a second time each ... and while waiting on Eric Bieniemy, seem to have zeroed in on the final bunch. And then there were five?. Brian Angelichio reportedly has set his second visit with the...
WATCH: Inky Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Speech To Tennessee Football
Every moment matters. It's a sentiment that rings true throughout all phases of life, yet we still take life for granted. Therefore, you must take time to appreciate what you have. Tennessee's coaching staff felt like their players needed that message ahead of spring camp, so they hosted former Volunteers defensive back turned motivational speaker Inky Johnson.
3 Broncos Free-Agent Targets to Fit Sean Payton’s Offense
The sun shines brightly over Dove Valley as fans anxiously await the opening press conference of the Denver Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton. The prolonged nightmare of last season’s horrific offensive performances may finally be over with the arrival of a coach renowned for getting his squad to light up the scoreboard.
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
Rookie Jordan Davis Living in the Moment, Heeding Veterans’ Super Bowl Advice
PHILADELPHIA – He’s only a rookie, but defensive tackle Jordan Davis knows what the Super Bowl means. Surely, Jason Kelce has told him this story about Brent Celek talking to the team in 2018, the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. “He had gone to...
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
Mike Kafka Gets Second Interview with Cardinals for Head Coaching Vacancy
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reports. Kafka just completed his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator after serving in various roles on Andy Reid's offensive staff in Kansas City, including working with quarterbacks. Kafka was part...
Patriots Coach Nick Caley Interviews With Texans; Who Fills Position?
New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley might be headed out of town after all. With his Pats’ contract about to expire this month, Caley reportedly interviewed with the Houston Texans Wednesday for a spot on the staff of newly-hired head coach DeMeco Ryans. Caley had previously been...
Raiders Hire Scott Turner as New Pass Game Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have added a new asset to their staff. The club announced on Friday that it has hired former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner to serve as the team's new pass game coordinator. Turner held the position of offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Commanders.
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Four Packers Finish in Top Five in Players’ All-Pro Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Under the pretense of, “For too long, we have allowed everyone else to define the best of us as players. That ends now,” the NFL Players Association created the Players’ All-Pro Team. As explained by the NFLPA, “We asked players across the...
Texans Time to Trade Brandin Cooks: Cowboys vs. Patriots Bidding War?
Standout wideout Brandin Cooks has been a good soldier over the last couple of years while toiling for the woeful Houston Texans. But now, last time we checked, he is looking for a way out. Can the New England Patriots be that "way'' so they can bring the highly productive...
‘It’s Certainly a Huge Advantage’: Chargers OC Kellen Moore Stresses Speed at Wide Receiver
One key element on the Chargers' offseason to-do list will revolve around adding speed at the wide receiver position. While Mike Williams and Keenan Allen make up a steady wide receiver pairing, the Chargers desperately need a vertical threat to further push the offense to its full potential. Newly hired...
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target
The Detroit Lions will prioritize upgrading the 32nd ranked defense in the National Football League following a 9-8 season. General manager Brad Holmes could allocate resources in the upcoming NFL Draft or free agency to address obvious needs in the secondary. With safety Tracy Walker trending towards being available for...
