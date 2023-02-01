Read full article on original website
Ravens vs. Cowboys For New Coach - Or Hire Bieniemy?
FEB 4: BIENIEMY PLUS 4? The Ravens have now, by our count, interviewed four candidates a second time each ... and while waiting on Eric Bieniemy, seem to have zeroed in on the final bunch. And then there were five?. Brian Angelichio reportedly has set his second visit with the...
“Low-Risk, High-Reward”: Retaining Safety Jonathan Owens Crucial for Texans?
Texans safety Jonathan Owens is not your typical starting defensive back. After going undrafted in 2018, the 5-11 Missouri Western product signed and played his first snaps for Houston in 2019 after a short stint with Arizona, and has been with the Texans ever since — a decent tenure for a struggling team with constant turnover.
IB Nation Sports Talk’s Friday Rapid Fire: Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame For Alabama
Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama. We react to the news. Some of the angles we cover include:. *Is leaving Notre Dame for the same position at Alabama a good move for Rees?. *What does Rees leaving mean for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman?. *Is Rees...
3 Broncos Free-Agent Targets to Fit Sean Payton’s Offense
The sun shines brightly over Dove Valley as fans anxiously await the opening press conference of the Denver Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton. The prolonged nightmare of last season’s horrific offensive performances may finally be over with the arrival of a coach renowned for getting his squad to light up the scoreboard.
Patriots Coach Nick Caley Interviews With Texans; Who Fills Position?
New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley might be headed out of town after all. With his Pats’ contract about to expire this month, Caley reportedly interviewed with the Houston Texans Wednesday for a spot on the staff of newly-hired head coach DeMeco Ryans. Caley had previously been...
Maxx Crosby Says He and Josh McDaniels Have ‘Great Relationship’
It's always a different kind of transition when bringing a new head coach on board. It was especially a unique situation for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, as the club essentially started from scratch with a revised coaching staff after making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Raiders Hire Scott Turner as New Pass Game Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have added a new asset to their staff. The club announced on Friday that it has hired former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner to serve as the team's new pass game coordinator. Turner held the position of offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Commanders.
Mike Kafka Gets Second Interview with Cardinals for Head Coaching Vacancy
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reports. Kafka just completed his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator after serving in various roles on Andy Reid's offensive staff in Kansas City, including working with quarterbacks. Kafka was part...
Finding Broncos: 10 Shrine Bowl Takeaways
The 2023 Shrine Bowl was a defensive battle where the West team walked out with the Victory over the East, 12-3. There were some prospects that stood out that will catch the eyes of NFL teams, but they were mainly on the defensive side of the ball. With the state...
WATCH: Inky Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Speech To Tennessee Football
Every moment matters. It's a sentiment that rings true throughout all phases of life, yet we still take life for granted. Therefore, you must take time to appreciate what you have. Tennessee's coaching staff felt like their players needed that message ahead of spring camp, so they hosted former Volunteers defensive back turned motivational speaker Inky Johnson.
Bucs Could Make Attempt at Aaron Rodgers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the market for a new starting quarterback come 2023 after Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday. The Buccaneers' options are pretty wide open when it comes to what they want to do for the future at the position. Currently, Kyle Trask, is the only active quarterback on the team's roster, but there has been no evidence to suggest that the Bucs are ready to roll with Trask as the team's starter moving forward.
Byron Leftwich: From Brady to Baltimore? Ravens Interview Update
The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on one Super Bowl offensive coordinator but have just met another coach with the same credential. Byron Leftwich has met with coach John Harbaugh about the job opening in Baltimore, The Athletic tweets, Leftwich having been let go by Tampa Bay after a run that included a Super Bowl.
Rookie Jordan Davis Living in the Moment, Heeding Veterans’ Super Bowl Advice
PHILADELPHIA – He’s only a rookie, but defensive tackle Jordan Davis knows what the Super Bowl means. Surely, Jason Kelce has told him this story about Brent Celek talking to the team in 2018, the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. “He had gone to...
‘It’s Certainly a Huge Advantage’: Chargers OC Kellen Moore Stresses Speed at Wide Receiver
One key element on the Chargers' offseason to-do list will revolve around adding speed at the wide receiver position. While Mike Williams and Keenan Allen make up a steady wide receiver pairing, the Chargers desperately need a vertical threat to further push the offense to its full potential. Newly hired...
Zach Gentry Expects Steelers to Do ‘Necessary Things’ to Keep Him
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' backup tight end will hit the free agent market this offseason, but Zach Gentry believes the team has an interest in bringing him back to the roster. Gentry, the Steelers' fifth-round pick in 2019, spoke with Van Tate of KRQE about his future and said...
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target
The Detroit Lions will prioritize upgrading the 32nd ranked defense in the National Football League following a 9-8 season. General manager Brad Holmes could allocate resources in the upcoming NFL Draft or free agency to address obvious needs in the secondary. With safety Tracy Walker trending towards being available for...
Texans Time to Trade Brandin Cooks: Cowboys vs. Patriots Bidding War?
Standout wideout Brandin Cooks has been a good soldier over the last couple of years while toiling for the woeful Houston Texans. But now, last time we checked, he is looking for a way out. Can the New England Patriots be that "way'' so they can bring the highly productive...
Rangers Farm System Ranked
A day after The Athletic released its Major League Baseball system rankings, ESPN did the same thing. How much did the Texas Rangers’ rankings differ?. Honestly? Not much. While The Athletic had the Rangers at No. 7 overall, ESPN had the Rangers at No. 8. ESPN used a system...
Potential Bears Defensive System Fits at Senior Bowl
It's usually the scout's discretion who really is performing best at the Senior Bowl workouts. You could just about find anyone's name on social media being posted as having a good day at the practices, but whoever is actually opening eyes will be known to coaches themselves. As such, the Bears are fortunate to have Luke Getsy as head coach of the American team.
Luka Injury Update: Hard Fall; Out for How Long? Mavs VIDEO
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited the Thursday 111-106 victory over the visiting Pelicans after suffering a right heel contusion in the third quarter. ... an injury sustained when the MVP candidate took a hard fall to the AAC floor court after going up for a dunk. Doncic,...
