Related
Opelika man charged with Attempted Murder in early morning shooting with injuries
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing Attempted Murder charges after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in the early morning hours of January 31. On Tuesday at approximately 12:50 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 Block of Waverly Parkway. “Officers located a male victim […]
Wetumpka Herald
Police seeking Prattville theft suspect
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of two unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ulta located at 1466...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting on Bonaparte Blvd.
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. Officers were called to a local hospital around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Bonaparte Boulevard, which is near Baptist South. The...
Wetumpka Herald
Police seek help with stolen vehicle suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft of a vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a stolen vehicle investigation. “The offense occurred Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the 500 block of...
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement seek IDs in Chilton County burglary
The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a business burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary. “The offense occurred, Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 - 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed...
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
Wetumpka Herald
Montgomery Police searching for burglary suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for burglary. “The offense occurred, Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said...
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
alabamanews.net
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
alabamanews.net
Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville
Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
WSFA
Montgomery police investigate deadly double shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a person having been shot. There, police found the body of Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County Sheriff: Traffic Stop leads to Drug Charges
Our units have been working hard today! On today, February 3, 2023, in the 11 o’clock hour, one of our deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to it not displaying a tag. The driver and passenger were identified after being ran through databases. Upon approaching the...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. appears in court for bond hearing
Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder, appears in court for bond hearing before Judge Jeff Tickal. Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White takes the stand. Judge denies bail for Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder of his daughter Amore Wiggins. Vickerstaff, 50, is accused of murdering his daughter...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Student Drugged Over the Weekend
AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - On late Saturday or early Sunday morning, a woman was involuntarily given a drug at a party in an Auburn-affiliated apartment complex. According to an email from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the victim's symptoms aligned with symptoms with GHB, known as the date rape drug. The victim is a student at Auburn University.
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
